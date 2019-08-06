Spanberger hosts town hall in Powhatan County

Abigail Spanberger held her ninth in-district, county-wide town hall since arriving in the U.S. House today in Powhatan County.

Spanberger answered questions directly from Central Virginians about topics ranging from the high costs of healthcare and prescription drugs to the ongoing humanitarian and national security challenges at the southern border. She also delivered a brief update on her recent work in the U.S. House—including her bipartisan work to tackle the prescription drug affordability crisis, her fight to increase federal investment in rural broadband infrastructure, and the introduction of her bipartisan bill to understand and combat ongoing trafficking and smuggling activities in Central America.

“As the U.S. representative for Virginia’s Seventh District, I have a responsibility to engage in regular, open conversations with the people I serve. In Powhatan, I was honored to have the opportunity to describe the situation in Congress and highlight the progress we’ve made in advancing priorities important to our district, as well as the challenges that still lie ahead,” said Spanberger. “I’d like to thank all Powhatan residents who shared in this productive discussion, because their participation helps me better understand the actual effects of federal policies on our region’s families, farms, schools, and small businesses. At a time marked by hyper-partisanship and division, our community’s willingness to engage directly on critical issues is vitally important.”

Last week, Spanberger also held open town halls in Chesterfield and Culpeper Counties.

Spanberger’s Powhatan County town hall is part of her effort to hold a town hall in each of the 10 counties of Central Virginia that she represents. To date, she has held community-focused town halls in Goochland, Spotsylvania, No ttoway, Henrico, Louisa, Amelia, Chesterfield, Culpeper, and Powhatan Counties.

Last week, Spanberger announced the overarching theme for her August work period—“Securing the Future.” As part of this initiative, she is listening to the specific needs of Central Virginia families, businesses, and seniors—and will return to Congress in September with additional ideas on how best to secure a stronger future for all Seventh District residents.

