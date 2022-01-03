Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative outage update

As of 11 a.m. Monday, about 1,250 members are without power in SVEC’s service area.

Augusta: 97

Page: 638

Rockingham: 64

Warren: 436

For real-time updates, visit the Outage Center at www.svec.coop.

SVEC crews are working as quickly and safely as possible to restore service. Members are encouraged to report outages online in the Outage Center, over the MySVEC app or by calling 1-800-234-7832. Estimates for restoration are posted online and in the app, when available.

