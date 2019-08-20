Shenandoah University announces 2020 softball schedule

Published Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, 2:37 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Shenandoah University softball coach Courtney Moyer announced her 2020 schedule Tuesday morning.

Moyer, who came on board earlier this month, has 18 home games over nine doubleheaders planned for the 2020 season.

After opening the year with the Spirit Invitational at Salem College February 15 and 16, SU opens its home slate on Saturday, February 22 versus Misericordia.

The home date with the Cougars is one of five non-league dates the Hornets have in first three weeks of the season.

Alvernia visits Henkel-Harris Field on Sunday, February 23 and Gettysburg comes to town on Tuesday, March 3. In between, Moyer’s club travels to Buena Vista to take on Southern Virginia on Saturday, February 29.

The final non-league doubleheader is at home on Thursday, March 12 versus Mary Washington.

The final five home doubleheaders come in ODAC play. SU hosts Bridgewater, Randolph, Roanoke, Randolph-Macon and Virginia Wesleyan in league contests this year with the April 18 DH versus perennial DIII power Virginia Wesleyan serving as Senior Day.

The Hornets travel to Emory & Henry, Guilford, Eastern Mennonite, Ferrum and Lynchburg to complete the league slate.

“We are going to get after it this spring,” Moyer said. “I believe the ODAC is a strong league from top to bottom and I can’t wait to compete with these programs.”

Like this: Like Loading...