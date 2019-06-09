Shenandoah National Park seeks input on proposed Meadow Run watershed restoration
The National Park Service is beginning a planning process regarding the restoration of the Meadow Run watershed in the south district of Shenandoah National Park, northeast of Crimora.
Years of acid rain in and around the Park has negatively affected soil and water quality in the Meadow Run watershed resulting in impacts to wildlife and overall forest health. While pollution has decreased in the last two decades, many sensitive watersheds like Meadow Run do not have the capacity to restore themselves naturally. Therefore, the NPS is embarking on a process to improve ecosystem health in this degraded watershed.
The NPS is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying issues associated with acidic deposition and to discuss potential methods for improving the conditions in the Meadow Run watershed. A series of public meetings in nearby communities and on-line are planned for June 2019. These open house meetings will begin with a 15-minute presentation followed by an open discussion with NPS staff about any issues or ideas regarding ecosystem restoration in Meadow Run.
Public Meeting Dates and Locations
Tuesday, June 25, 7:00-8:45 pm
Jefferson-Madison Regional Library – Central Branch
201 E Market Street
Charlottesville, VA 22902
Note: Free parking vouchers will be available for Market Street (1 hour) and Water Street (2 hours) parking garages
Wednesday, June 26, 2:00 and 7:00 pm
Webinar
Webinar details available on the project website at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/MeadowRunRestoration
Your participation is vital to the success of our planning process. There are many ways to be involved, including attending one of the in-person or web-based public meetings and submitting electronic or written comments, as described below.
Thursday, June 27, 7:00-9:00 pm
Crimora Community Center
1648 New Hope-Crimora Rd.
Crimora, VA 24431
How to Comment
- Submit comments electronically at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/MeadowRunRestoration
Submit comments at an in-person public meeting.
Submit written comments in person to the park’s headquarters in Luray, VA, or by mail to:
Meadow Run Restoration
Superintendent Jennifer Flynn
Shenandoah National Park
3655 U.S. Highway 211 East
Luray, VA 22835
This public comment period for this phase of the project ends on July 27, 2019.
