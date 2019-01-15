Senate Democrats applaud passage of ERA

Senate Democratic Leader Dick Saslaw (D-Fairfax) and Senate Democratic Caucus Chair Mamie Locke (D-Hampton) comment on passage of the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) in the Senate.

“As chief co-patron, I’m proud to see the Senate passage of the ERA with bipartisan support,” said Senate Democratic Leader Dick Saslaw (D-Fairfax). “The time has come to write women into the U.S. Constitution. I applaud the Senate vote today and urge our House colleagues to bring the ERA up for a vote.”

“Today, our Commonwealth took the next step toward making history as the 38th state to ratify the ERA,” said Senate Democratic Caucus Chair Mamie Locke (D-Hampton). “Today’s vote is a victory for us all. Let us celebrate this accomplishment and tomorrow, we will carry on with the same drive and passion that has sustained our efforts for nearly a century. It’s long past time Virginia does our part to make the ERA law.”

