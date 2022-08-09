Search warrant executed at Trump golf estate in Florida: Missing documents in the crosshairs
The FBI executed a search warrant at the Florida golf club owned by former president Donald Trump on Monday, apparently in connection with an ongoing probe of the potential mishandling of classified documents.
We don’t know that for sure, with the details of the search warrant, which would have required a sign-off by a judge, not having been released publicly.
The authorized search is apparently connected to the investigation of documents, including some labeled top secret, that were taken to his Mar-a-Lago Club instead of being sent to the National Archives when Trump left office in 2021.
That would be a violation of the Presidential Records Act, which was passed in 1978 in the aftermath of the investigation that led to the resignation of former president Richard Nixon.
Trump, in a statement released by his political action committee, decried the “unannounced” raid and accused Democrats of weaponizing the justice system against him, but the issue with the documents has been playing out publicly for several months.
The National Archives retrieved 15 boxes of documents from Mar-a-Lago in January that officials said should have been turned over when Trump left the White House in 2021, and at the time, David S. Ferriero, then the archivist of the United States, said Trump advisers were “continuing to search” for additional missing documents.
Trump had, for several months, resisted giving over the records, his advisers had said at that time.
Trump was not at the Florida golf club on Monday. He has spent much of the summer at his golf resort in New Jersey, which recently hosted a golf tournament sponsored by the LIV Golf Series, a new professional golf tour funded by the investment arm of the Saudi royal family.