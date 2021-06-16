Route 729 in Albemarle County closed June 21-28 for shoulder work

Route 729 (Milton Road) in Albemarle County will be closed June 21-28 while a contractor working for the Virginia Department of Transportation stabilizes the shoulder.

The road will be closed to through traffic between Route 729 (North Milton Road) and Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway).

Equipment will be positioned in the roadway near mailbox 2164. Residents, emergency vehicles and school transportation can access all homes on Gables Run Road and south by using the Route 53/729 intersection. All other addresses on Route 729, including 2164, can be accessed from the North Milton Road side.

Through traffic will need to use the detour via Route 53 and Route 732 (Milton Road).

Message boards are in place to notify the public.

Updates and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. Local updates are also posted to Twitter.com/VaDOTCulp.

