Roanoke man arrested in Harrisonburg brandishing incident
Harrisonburg Police Department officers on foot patrol at Copper Beech Townhomes were alerted to an incident occurring in the 300 Block of Arrowwood Drive on Saturday.
The complex’s private security had received a tip that a male was possibly intoxicated, brandishing a firearm at several residents.
The suspect, Robert Tyler Baird Doyle, 22, of Roanoke, was arrested and transported to the Rockingham County Regional Jail where he was charged with Brandishing a Firearm, Public Intoxication and Property Damage. The firearm was seized at the scene.
Doyle was not an acquaintance of the victims involved or a local resident.
The Harrisonburg Police Department asks that you contact the Major Crimes Unit at (540) 4372640 if you have any further information related to this incident. Anonymous tips related to this incident or any crime can be sent to Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).
