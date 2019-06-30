Richmond blanks Hartford for 30th win of 2019 season

Garrett Williams and Chase Johnson combined to allow one hit to lead the Richmond Flying Squirrels to a 4-0 win over the Hartford Yard Goats in front of 8,411 fans at The Diamond on Saturday.

The 8,411 fans marked the fourth-largest crowd at The Diamond this season.

Williams (Win, 2-7) yielded the lone Hartford (42-36, 4-7) hit of the night in the first inning. He went on to retire the next 10 batters he faced and 18 of the final 20 in his seven scoreless innings. The Richmond (30-48, 7-4) southpaw set a new season high with seven innings and finished his outing with his season-high ninth strikeout. He has not allowed a run across his last 12.0 innings and has a 1.67 ERA in six June starts. He has not allowed a run in four of his last five starts.

Chase Johnson (Save, 1) fired two perfect innings to close out the game and record Richmond’s sixth shutout of the season. It was the third time this year the Flying Squirrels have shut out the Yard Goats.

The Flying Squirrels took the lead three batters into the bottom of the first inning. After Bryce Johnson legged out an infield single and Peter Maris drew a walk, Jalen Miller lined a two-run triple down the right field line against Brandon Gold (Loss, 7-5).

Richmond tacked on two runs in the eighth. Jonah Arenado reached on an error and Johneshwy Fargas walked to set the table for Johnson, who hit a sacrifice fly. Peter Maris doubled home Fargas for the final run of the game.

Johnson recorded his third consecutive multi-hit game. Since joining the Flying Squirrels on June 25, Johnson is batting .438 (7-for-16) with a home run, triple, double, two RBIs, five runs scored and a stolen base.

The Flying Squirrels complete their series against the Hartford Yard Goats and wrap up the seven-game homestand on Sunday when left-hander Caleb Baragar (2-1, 2.98 ERA) is scheduled to start opposite left-hander Matt Whitehouse (1-1, 9.69 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. and coverage begins with the Flying Squirrels Pregame Warmup presented by Air Force Reserve at 12:35 p.m. on Sports Radio 910 the Fan and 105.1 FM.

