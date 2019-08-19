Renovated Staunton Station hosts Aug. 28 open house

Published Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, 6:34 am

The lights are on again at the old Pullman Restaurant at the Staunton Train Station building after more than a decade standing empty.

The restoration process has taken more than a year – envisioned and completed by the property owner, Richard Macher. The transformation marks the start of a new era for one of Staunton’s most beloved local landmarks.

A wedding and event venue, Stelle Rose at Staunton Station, has opened in the location and will be hosting an open house on Aug. 28 from 3-6 p.m. to allow the public to tour and learn more about booking the space.

“We are so excited to show our community the results of this past year of work. Bringing back the elegance and tradition this building has always represented has been a dream come true. We believe it adds a unique option to the Staunton area for couples, families, businesses, and organizations looking for a space to hold memorable events,” said Kay Shirey, owner of Stelle Rose at Staunton Station.

Several weddings and special events have been scheduled through 2020 already, and the venue is actively showing the space to many more potential parties. Interested individuals should visit www.stellerose.com or contact Kay Shirey at kay@stellerose.com to inquire about available dates and pricing, or to book a private tour.

