Refill Renew to open second location in Charlottesville

Refill Renew is a small company with a big mission – to reduce reliance on single-use plastics.

The idea is to build stock bulk household and personal care products from which customers then refill their own bottles. In just two years, Refill Renew customers have helped eliminate 23,000 plastic

bottles from the Augusta County regional landfill.

Now Refill Renew is expanding to the Charlottesville area with a second shop that will open its doors on Wednesday.

“We believe in healthy, thriving communities, where reliance on single-use plastics is minimized, and access to low-waste swaps for personal and household care is a simple and delightful experience,” owner Mandy Drumheller said.

As a woman-owned business, Refill Renew intentionally seeks out products from other women-, minority-, and American-owned small and B-Corp businesses.

“We carefully research our purveyors, identifying products and companies that share our values and mission. Making the transition to a low-waste lifestyle can be overwhelming; we are here to make that journey simple and delightful with zero-waste product swaps with low environmental impact,” Drumheller said.

Refill Renew carries both familiar and innovative brands like Beeswrap, Dawn, Stasher, bamboo toothbrushes, Marley’s Monsters, reusable trash can liners, and so much more.

Refill Renew also provides customers with access to Trex, Terracycle and POP Plastics recycling programs.

The Charlottesville shop is located at 1717B Allied Lane.

More information online at www.refillrenew.com.