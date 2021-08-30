Public hearings for Augusta County Board of Zoning Appeals

The Augusta County Board of Zoning Appeals will conduct Public Hearings at 1:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 2, in the Board Meeting Room, Augusta County Government Center, 18 Government Center Lane, Verona.

The Board will consider the following requests:

A request by John Charles Stollery, agent for Walnut Hills Property Owner, LLC, for a Special Use Permit to continue the campground as a short term campground and short term recreational vehicle park and an extended stay campground and extended stay recreational vehicle park on property owned by Walnut Hills Property Owner, LLC, located at 484 Walnut Hills Road, Staunton in the Riverheads District.

A request by Celia Wade, for a Special Use Permit to have an after school day care center within the existing activity building on property owned by Lighthouse an Independent Church Trustees, located at 5031 Morris Mill Road, Staunton in the Pastures District.

A request by Kermit A. or Grace W. Styer, for a Special Use Permit to lease space for a woodworking and cabinet shop within an existing building on property they own, located at 1063 Knightly Lane, Mount Sidney in the Middle River District.

A request by Heidi Robles, agent for J Martinez Construction, LLC, for a Special Use Permit to have a contractor office with outdoor storage of equipment and materials and to lease office space on property owned by Shenandoah Shiloh Christian Center, Trustees of, located at 870 Parkersburg Turnpike, Swoope in the Pastures District.

A request by Jeff Hoke, agent for Tre Dogs Rental, LLC, for a Special Use Permit to have a contractor office within an existing structure on property owned by Michael Wayne Chapman, located at 421 East Side Highway, Waynesboro in the Wayne District.

A request by Elizabeth Jimenez Huerta, for a Special Use Permit to have an office for a cleaning business within the existing dwelling on property owned by H. Joseph or Lynn Hanger Hill, located at 296 Leaport Road, Mount Sidney in the North River District.

A request by Amos H. Showalter, for a Special Use Permit to have a short term vacation rental on property owned by Samuel J. or Amos H. Showalter, located at 338 Kindig Road, Waynesboro in the South River District.

A request by Chris Kempton, agent for Sun Shenandoah Acres RV, LLC, c/o Sun Commercial Tax Department for a Special Use Permit to renovate and expand the existing pavilion, add a 40’ x 65’ swimming pool, to place a 20’ x 20’ prefab building for food sales and to refurbish and expand the existing putt-putt golf course on property they own, located at 256 and 348 Lake Road, Stuarts Draft in the South River District.

A request by Debbie C. Henderson, agent for D.M. Conner, Inc., for a Special Use Permit to have a mining operation on a portion of the adjacent parcel and to remove the 200’ setback requirement adjacent to the existing mining operation on property owned by Sharon G. Conner, located on the northeast side of Oak Lane north of the intersection of Oak Lane and Sycamore Path, Stuarts Draft in the South River District.

A consideration to cancel the Special Use Permit held by Randy Showalter for a motor vehicle repair operation and impound area on property owned by Kimberly A. Miller, located at 105 Shulls Lane, Mount Solon in the North River District.

Data and information regarding the above matters are available for inspection and review in the Community Development Department in the Augusta County Government Center, Verona, Virginia, Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Contact Community Development at 540-245-5700 or email comdev@co.augusta.va.us with questions.

View the meeting agenda, submit e-comments, and sign-up to speak on the Meetings and Agenda page.