Preservation effort restores original pieces of Augusta County history

Published Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, 9:13 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office recently received four important historic records back after extensive conservation work was completed on each record book.

The documents, which were restored and conserved, included: Will Book No. 3 (1761-1767); Marriage Register Colored 1888-1910; Deed Book 29 (1796-1798), and Order Book 24 (1796-1799).

“The Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office was very pleased to receive these four significant records back in our possession after their restoration was completed,” Clerk Steve Landes said. “These recently returned records not only preserve these important documents but will allow future generations to see these original pieces of history.”

These works were returned to the Clerk’s Office last week, and the conservation of these four important public records was achieved because of the financial assistance of a 2020 Library of Virginia Circuit Court Records Preservation Program grant worth $12,598.

The grant, which was approved in December, by the LVA also allowed the Augusta County Circuit Court to obtain digital images of these records, ensuring future public access to the documents. The Clerk’s Office has applied for these grants since 1994, and the most recent application was submitted on Sept. 22, 2020, which covered the 2021 grant cycle.

The Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk is the steward of historic records dating back to 1745. The Clerk’s Offices throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia possess a wealth of historic records. These historic records require constant protection and preservation work to ensure these artifacts remain in existence for future generations.

The Virginia General Assembly created the special grants preservation program, which is managed by the Library of Virginia, and this program allows Clerks to use state grant funding to perform preservation and conservation work to restore and protect Virginia’s valuable history.

The Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office is in Downtown Staunton at the Augusta County Courthouse. The Clerk serves as the recorder of deeds and probate judge, issues marriage licenses and is the official court administrator for all civil and criminal cases.

The Clerk creates and maintains all court files and records, prepares court orders and jury lists, contacts jurors and issues summons and court processes.

More information about the services of the Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office can be found online at www.co.augusta.va.us/government/circuitcourt-clerk.