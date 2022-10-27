Menu
powerball jackpot grows to 800 million two virginians win 100k each in wednesdays drawing
News

Powerball jackpot grows to $800 million; two Virginians win $100k each in Wednesday’s drawing

Crystal Graham
Last updated:

powerball virginia lotteryThere hasn’t been a Powerball jackpot winner yet, and excitement is growing, as the Saturday night drawing is estimated at $800 million.

While there hasn’t been a jackpot winner, Virginia did see two people win $100,000 each in the Wednesday, Oct. 26, drawing. The $100k winners matched four for the first five winning numbers plus the Powerball winner. Normally, that wins $50,000, but the buyers of these two tickets spent an extra dollar for the Power Play when buying them, doubling their prizes to $100,000.

The $100,000 winning tickets were bought at:

  • Rangeley 102 Market and Deli, 1715 Dillons Fork Road, Fieldale, Henry County
  • Food Lion, 5242 Fairfield Shopping Center, Virginia Beach

The winning numbers in Wednesday’s drawing were 19-36-37-46-56, and the Powerball number was 24.

With Saturday’s estimated $800 million jackpot, if one ticket matches all six numbers, the winner will have a choice: either the full amount in annual payments over 30 years or a one-time cash option of approximately $383.7 million before taxes.

Powerball tickets may be purchased at any of more than 5,300 Virginia Lottery retailers statewide or online at valottery.com. You can also play Powerball using the Virginia Lottery app.

Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Prizes range from $2 up to the jackpot. The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338. The odds of winning any prize are 1 in 25.

You must be at least 18 years old to play Virginia Lottery games.

All Virginia Lottery profits go to K-12 education in Virginia. In Fiscal Year 2022, the lottery raised more than $779 million for K-12 education, making up approximately 10 percent of Virginia’s total K-12 school budget.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

