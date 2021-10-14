Police investigating threat directed at Albemarle High School community

The Albemarle County Police Department is seeking information around a social media threat made today towards the Albemarle High School community.

The initial investigation indicates the threat is not substantiated, but our officers are continuing our investigation. Officers also supported enhanced security onsite at the school today.

If anyone has information about the social media post or its author, contact Detective Michael Schneider at 434-296-5807 or anonymously through CrimeStoppers, 434-977-4000 or crimestoppers@albemarle.org.