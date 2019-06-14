Poets Irène Mathieu, Annie Kim to read at New Dominion Bookshop on June 28

New Dominion Bookshop will host a book reading and signing with poets Irène Mathieu and Annie Kim on Friday, June 28, from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

This event will be co-sponsored by WriterHouse is free to attend. Refreshments will be provided.

Mathieu is a pediatrician and writer. She is the author of Grand Marronage (Switchback Books, 2019), orogeny (Trembling Pillow Press, 2017), and the galaxy of origins (dancing girl press, 2014). Her poems have appeared or are forthcoming in American Poetry Review, Narrative, Boston Review, Southern Humanities Review,Callaloo, TriQuarterly, and elsewhere. Mathieu is on the editorial boards of Muzzle Magazine and the Journal of General Internal Medicine’s humanities section. A member of the Jack Jones Literary Arts speakers’ bureau, she has received fellowships from Fulbright, Callaloo, and the Virginia Center for the Creative Arts.

Kim is the author of Into the Cyclorama, winner of the Michael Waters Poetry Prize, a finalist for the Foreword INDIES Best Poetry Book of the Year and a Kirkus Review Best Indie Poetry Books of the Year selection. Her poems have appeared in journals such as Beloit Poetry Journal, The Cincinnati Review, Four Way Review, The Kenyon Review, Narrative, and Pleiades. A graduate of Warren Wilson College’s MFA Program for Writers and the recipient of fellowships from the Virginia Center for Creative Arts and Hambidge Center, Kim works at the University of Virginia School of Law as the Assistant Dean for Public Service. She is a recovering lawyer.

About New Dominion Bookshop

Serving Albemarle and Central Virginia since 1924, New Dominion Bookshop is the oldest independent bookseller in Virginia. Located in Historic Downtown Charlottesville, New Dominion is a general trade bookshop that serves as the hub for readings and other literary events in the community. For more information, visit ndbookshop.com.

