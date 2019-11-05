Petersburg roundtable explores Grant’s 6th Offensive

Published Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, 9:32 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Pamplin Historical Park & The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier will explore Union General Grant’s Sixth Petersburg Offensive of the Civil War with speaker Hampton Newsome on Nov. 7 at 7 p.m.

Guest speaker Hampton Newsome’s presentation is titled “Grant’s Sixth Petersburg Offensive”, which took place on Oct. 27, 1864. This offensive saw sharp fighting between Confederate and Union forces north of the James River . Hear about the brief occupation of Boydton Plank Road near Burgess’s Mill and the Confederate counterattacks that drove those Union forces out of the area. Being one of ultimately nine offensives at Petersburg, the sixth offensive would end active campaigning for the rest of 1864.

Newsome is an attorney who lives in Arlington, Virginia. Newsome has written two books titled; The Fight for the Old North State: The Civil War in North Carolina, January-May 1864 and Richmond Must Fall: The Richmond-Petersburg Campaign, October 1864. He is also an editor of Civil War Talks: Further Reminiscences of George S. Bernard and His Fellow Veterans.

The Petersburg Civil War Roundtable (PCWRT) will meet the first Thursday of each month (except June, July, and August) at Pamplin Historical Park and the National Museum of the Civil War Soldier from 7:00 pm-8:00 pm. Annual membership is $40.00. Individuals who are already members of Pamplin Historical Park can become members of PCWRT for $20.00. Non-members can attend for $5.00 each meeting. Call (804) 861-2408 for more information.

Related

Comments