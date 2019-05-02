Pedestrian killed in train crash in Augusta County

Virginia State Police Trooper M.C. Brill is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in Augusta County. The crash occurred at 12:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Offliter Road.

Robert E. Lester, 60, of Orange, Va., was using the railroad bridge to cross a stream to access his property. As he was walking on the bridge, he encountered a Norfolk-Southern train. The train was not able to stop in time and struck Lester. Lester died at the scene.

No one on the train was injured. The train was able to continue on its way without further incident.

The fatality remains under investigation.

