Paramount Theater presents The Mavericks ‘En Español’ World Tour live

Published Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, 1:54 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Paramount Theater welcomes Latin, country and rock ‘n’ roll band The Mavericks for their “En Español” World Tour live on stage on Sunday, March 13 at 7:30 p.m.

The Mavericks are returning to the road with an added multi-cultural/bilingual energy added to their musical melting pot. Soon after the Grammy, ACM and CMA winning band recorded their first Spanish language album En Español, the unexpected COVID-19 pandemic interrupted plans to quickly bring these additional high-energy songs to the stage.

But now, after a #1 chart debut, extensive best of the year picks from NPR, Rolling Stone and many more, and both longtime fans and Latin music lovers new to The Mavericks embracing the album, the Miami-born, Nashville-based touring road warriors plan to integrate the highlights of these distinctive takes on Latin music classics, as well as new Mavericks’ originals into their live set, alongside many of their longtime greatest hits and Raul Malo’s penchant for unexpected reverential covers.

Tickets for this event go on sale to Paramount Star Circle+ Members on Wednesday at 10 a.m., to Paramount Members on Thursday at 10 a.m., and to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m.

Tickets may be reserved online at www.theparamount.net or in person at the Box Office Monday – Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and one hour before each event.

Tickets may also be purchased by phone during Box Office hours by calling 434.979.1333.

Related



