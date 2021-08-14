Paramount hosting three Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival performances

The Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival, which draws outstanding musicians from around the world every September, will celebrate its 22nd season with a series of concerts from Sept. 9-19.

Three of the concerts will be held at The Paramount Theater: a free lunchtime concert open to the public on Friday, Sept. 10 at 12:30 p.m., and two ticketed concerts on Thursday, Sept. 9 and Tuesday, Sept. 14 at 7:30 p.m.

The 22nd Annual Festival opens on Thursday, Sept. 9 with timeless works by Beethoven and Dvořák for piano and strings, plus a contemporary work from Chicago Symphony Orchestra’s composer in residence, Jessie Montgomery. A free community concert takes place Friday, Sept. 10 at 12:30 p.m. On Tuesday, Sept. 14, Tchaikovsky’s Piano Trio in A Minor, Op. 50 is featured alongside modern works by Leoš Janáček, Reena Esmail, and Josef Suk.

In addition to the concerts at The Paramount, the Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival will offer concerts and special events at other venues around the city from Sept. 9-19. The Festival is presented by The Virginia Chamber Music Foundation, a non-profit arts organization. For further information about the series, visit www.cvillechambermusic.org or call 434-295-5395.

Tickets may be reserved by calling The Paramount’s Box Office at 434.979.1333, online at www.theparamount.net, or in person at the Box Office Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.