P-Nats blanked by Keys in finale

The Potomac Nationals (12-20) missed an opportunity to win their first road series of the season on Thursday afternoon, dropping the finale of their three-game series to the Frederick Keys (15-17) by a score of 3-0.

RHP Malvin Peña (L, 2-2) pitched deeper into the game than he had all year, earning a quality start with 6.0 innings. But he allowed a pair of home runs to the Keys in the middle innings, and his offense couldn’t crack a trio of effective Frederick starters.

Potomac had scored first in each of their previous eight games, and had a prime opportunity to do so again in the second inning against RHP Dean Kremer when they loaded the bases. But they came up empty when SS Osvaldo Abreu flew out to right, beginning a star-crossed 0-for-11 day with runners in scoring position for the P-Nats lineup.

Peña worked quickly and effectively through the first two innings, but left a pitch up to 2B Willy Yahn in the third that was sent out to left field for a solo home run. CF Jake Ring added a two-run homer an inning later in the fourth, putting Frederick ahead 3-0 and accounting for the entirety of the game’s scoring.

Kremer, making his 2019 debut after beginning the year on the injured list, departed after 3.2 innings but RHP Luis Pérez (W, 1-1) pitched 1.1 frames of solid relief to earn the win. LHP DL Hall pitched out of his typical starting role, fanning eight batters over the final four innings to earn his first professional save. RHP Jeremy McKinney pitched 2.0 scoreless innings out of the Potomac bullpen to wrap up the low-scoring game.

The P-Nats continue their road trip on Friday as they travel to Wilmington for the first of three against the first-place Blue Rocks. RHP Kyle Johnston gets the start in the opener against Wilmington RHP Jackson Kowar. First pitch from Frawley Stadium is set for 7:05 pm, with the P-Nats Leadoff Show beginning at 6:50 on the Potomac Nationals Baseball Network. Fans can listen to the Potomac broadcast at potomacnationals.com or on the TuneIn Radio App.

