Over/under for Virginia Football 2021: Is 8-4 possible?

Virginia sits at 4-2 entirely thanks to a pair of missed field goals. Taking a peek at the rest of the schedule, is an 8-4 finish possible?

As definitive as I can get is: I think so?

Maybe?

Let’s break it down.

Duke (Oct. 16): The ‘Hoos (4-2, 2-2 ACC, ESPN FPI: 42, Sagarin: 55) open as an 11-point favorite over the Blue Devils (3-3, 0-2 ACC, ESPN FPI: 85, Sagarin: 100). I don’t like that they can run the ball (219.3 yards per game, second in the ACC). That should keep the game closer than Vegas thinks it will be. Assessment: Virginia W.

Georgia Tech (Oct. 23): Virginia will be favored in this one as well. Georgia Tech (3-3, 2-2 ACC, ESPN FPI: 49, Sagarin: 61) can Jekyll or Hyde: the Jackets blew out UNC, were eviscerated by Pitt. A tough out with a good running QB. Might need another field goal to hit an upright. Assessment: Virginia W.

At BYU (Oct. 30): A lot of emotion in this one for the coaching staff. Not to mention that BYU (5-1, ESPN FPI: 48, Sagarin: 37) is good. That, plus the long flight across the continent, at the end of a stretch of nine games in nine weeks, ahead of the bye week, spells trouble. Assessment: Virginia L.

Notre Dame (Nov. 13): We get the bye, which helps. If we hold serve, the ‘Hoos are 6-3, 4-2 in the ACC, still with a lot to play for. Notre Dame (5-1, ESPN FPI: 17, Sagarin: 10) gets a lot of love from the computers, but the Irish are vulnerable, as we saw this past weekend in Blacksburg. Maybe Brian Kelley is settled on a QB by then, maybe not. Scott Stadium should be rockin’ for this one. Assessment: Virginia W.

At Pitt (Nov. 20): This one is a toughie even when Pitt isn’t good. This Pitt (4-1, 1-0 ACC, ESPN FPI: 11, Sagarin: 15) is good. Should be an aerial showcase with Kenny Pickett and Brennan Armstrong lighting up the respective secondaries. Remember, Pitt lost a shootout with Western Michigan. Even so … Assessment: Virginia L.

Virginia Tech (Nov. 27): The Coastal is done for, with three losses, but 8-4 is still on the table. Virginia Tech (3-2, 1-0 ACC, ESPN FPI: 45, Sagarin: 51) could be playing for the Coastal, for 8-4, or for Justin Fuente’s job, by Thanksgiving. It’s time for some Virginia Pride here. Assessment: Virginia W.

Story by Chris Graham