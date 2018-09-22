ODU stuns #13 Virginia Tech, 49-35

Blake LaRussa came off the bench to lead ODU to a shocking 49-35 win over #13 Virginia Tech, a 28-point betting-line favorite, on Saturday in Norfolk.

LaRussa replaced starting quarterback Steven Williams on the Monarchs’ second offensive series, and threw for 495 yards and four touchdowns, completing 30 of his 49 pass attempts.

Jeremy Cox added 130 yards and two touchdowns on the ground for ODU (1-3), which had lost three straight coming in, including a 52-10 loss at Liberty in its opener on Sept. 1.

The Monarchs gained 632 yards against the vaunted Lunch Pail defense of the Hokies (2-1), who lost starting quarterback Josh Jackson to an ankle injury in the fourth quarter.

Virginia Tech gained 600 yards on offense, running for 318 yards, getting 156 yards and two touchdowns from Steven Peoples.

Jackson threw for 151 yards and two touchdowns. Backup Ryan Willis was 9-for-18 passing for 131 yards and a touchdown in the fourth quarter, including leading the Hokies on a game-tying seven-play, 75-yard drive capped by a 13-yard TD pass to Chris Cunningham and a fourth-down play that made it 35-all with 7:15 to go.

LaRussa connected with Jonathan Duhart on a 29-yard TD pass to break the tie two minutes later, and after ODU stopped Tech on a fourth down just outside the red zone, Cox slammed the door shut, scoring on a 40-yard run with 1:34 to go.

Duhart had 142 yards and three touchdowns on nine catches for ODU, who also had Travis Fulgham haul in nine passes for 188 yards and a TD.

Damon Hazelton had 154 yards and a touchdown on five catches for Virginia Tech.

