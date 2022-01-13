ODU Football adds three mid-year transfers to the roster

Published Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, 2:16 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

ODU football coach Ricky Rahne announced the addition of three mid-year transfers in Shawn Asbury II, Marquez Bell and Brendon Clark on Wednesday.

“Our program is excited to add these three players. Each one brings unique athletic skills and playmaking ability,” Rahne said. “They also bring collegiate experience that will increase competition across the roster.”

Asbury played in seven games for Boston College in 2021, recording five tackles and two pass breakups.

A native of Stafford, Asbury was the No. 38 ranked recruit in Virginia and the second-best cornerback in Virginia according to ESPN. Asbury was a two-time all-state, region and district selection and helped North Stafford to back-to-back regional championships.

Bell played in three games in his career at Cincinnati. A three-star recruit out of Columbia High School, he is Columbia’s all-time leading receiver with 148 catches for 2,968 yards and 33 touchdowns. He was named the 2019 Gainesville Sun Big School Player of the Year and was a two-time first-team all-state selection.

A transfer from Notre Dame, Clark played in four games during his Fighting Irish career, completing 2-of-4 passes for 29 yards and a touchdown. A native of Midlothian and a Manchester High School alum, Clark was the No. 21 ranked pro-style quarterback in the country and No. 15 ranked player from Virginia by 247Sports.com.

As a senior, he passed for 2,327 yards and 35 touchdowns with one interception, while rushing for 774 yards and 17 touchdowns. In his career at Manchester, Clark threw for 7,147 yards, 85 touchdown passes and rushed for 2,067 and touchdowns.

In 2018, he led Manchester to a 15-0 record and the Virginia 6A State Championship.

Related



