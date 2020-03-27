NRCS services available by phone appointment only

Natural Resources Conservation Service field offices in Virginia are open by phone appointment only until further notice, and NRCS staff are available to continue to provide one-on-one, customer-specific advice to help producers meet their unique conservation and business goals.

USDA Service Centers, including those with NRCS field offices, are not currently accessible for in-person visits from customers. NRCS staff are working with customers by phone, mail and online, and field work continues with appropriate social distancing to help producers with conservation planning and financial assistance through Farm Bill programs.

“Our team is here to work with you, and we are looking at every possible option and flexibility to support the conservation needs of Virginia farmers,” said NRCS State Conservationist Jack Bricker. “We want to continue our customer assistance while also taking precautionary measures to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.”

NRCS offers year-round continuous signup for its Farm Bill programs such as the Environmental Quality Incentives Program, Conservation Stewardship Program and the Agricultural Conservation Easement Program. Call your local NRCS field office to discuss sign-up and application submission options.

Additionally, NRCS continues projects with partners, including universities, local and state governments, tribes and nonprofits. NRCS will continue to award projects and to call for proposals for the Regional Conservation Partnership Program, Conservation Innovation Grants and the Voluntary Public Access and Habitat Incentive Program.

Online services are available to customers with eAuth accounts, which provide access to the farmers.gov portal where producers can view USDA farm loan information and payments and view and track certain USDA program applications and payments. Clients who do not already have an eAuth account can enroll at farmers.gov/sign-in. Online NRCS services are available through the Conservation Client Gateway link, which can be found at www.nrcs.usda.gov. Customers can track payments, report completed practices, request conservation assistance and electronically sign documents.

For the most current updates on available services and Service Center contact information, visit farmers.gov/coronavirus.

