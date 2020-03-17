Northam issues public health emergency to enforce 10-patron limit

Gov. Ralph Northam and State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, MD, MA today issued a public health emergency order prohibiting more than 10 patrons in restaurants, fitness centers, and theaters.

The order gives local and state law enforcement the ability to enforce this ban, which was announced by the governor earlier today, if needed.

“I hope that everyone will have the common sense to stay home tonight and in the days ahead,” Northam said. “This order will ensure that state and local officials have the tools they need to keep people safe.

The full text of the order is available here.

