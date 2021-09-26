Northam announces administration appointments

Augusta Free Press

Published Sunday, Sep. 26, 2021, 11:04 am

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP

Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

virginia politics
(© cbies – stock.adobe.com)

Gov. Ralph Northam announced additional appointments on Friday.

Board for Professional and Occupational Regulation

  • Enid Candelaria-Vega of Virginia Beach, Licensed Professional Counselor
  • Scott Johnson, Jr.* of Springfield, Managing Partner, PCT Law Group, PLLC

Board of Medicine

  • Oliver J. Kim of Alexandria, Federal Policy Director, Cambia Health Solutions
  • Blanton Marchese* of North Chesterfield, Chief Executive Officer, Emergency Services Solutions, Inc.
  • Pradeep K Pradhan, MD, FACP of Danville, Physician, Centra Health
  • Jennifer Rathmann of Blacksburg, Chiropractor, Tuck Chiropractic Clinic

Board of Trustees A.L. Philpott Manufacturing Extension Partnership – GENEDGE Alliance

  • Karen Sorber of Abingdon, Chief Executive Officer, Co-Founder, Micronic Technologies

Board of Trustees for the Frontier Culture Museum of Virginia

  • William F. Sibert* of Staunton, Retired, Highway Construction

Board of Trustees of the Virginia Museum of Natural History

  • Makunda Abdul-Mbacke, MD, MPH, FACOG* of Axton, Piedmont Preferred Women’s Healthcare

Commission to Examine Racial and Economic Inequity in Virginia Law

  • Cynthia Hudson of Henrico, Counsel, Sands Anderson, Former Chief Deputy Attorney General of Virginia
  • Andrew “Andy” Block of Charlottesville, Professor of Law, University of Virginia, Former Director, Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice
  • Henry L. Chambers, Jr. of Henrico, Professor of Law, University of Richmond
  • Pierre Greene of Henrico, Register Representative, Capitol Financial Solutions
  • Jill Hanken of Richmond, Retired Health Attorney, Virginia Poverty Law Center 
  • Carla Jackson of Chesterfield, Assistant Commissioner for Legal Affairs, Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles
  • The Honorable Birdie Jamison of Richmond, Retired Judge, Richmond General District Court
  • The Honorable Jerrauld Jones of Norfolk, Chief Judge, Norfolk Circuit Court
  • Ashley Kenneth of Richmond, President and Chief Executive Officer, The Commonwealth Institute for Fiscal Analysis
  • Leslie Chambers Mehta of Chesterfield, Chief of Staff, Counsel to the Chief Executive Officer, Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority

Rare Disease Council

  • Lisa G. Kaplowitz, MD, MSHA, Chair, of Alexandria, Consultant, COVID Vaccine Unit, Virginia Department of Health
  • Jana A. Monaco, Vice Chair, of Woodbridge, Virginia State Ambassador, Rare Action Network
  • Ijeoma Azubuko of Alexandria, Associate, Booz Allen Hamilton
  • Maureen E. Dempsey, MD of Glen Allen, Regional Vice President, Senior Clinical Officer, Anthem BCBS
  • Rebecca Goldbach, MBA of Virginia Beach, Human Resources Business Partner, CMA CGM America LLC
  • Stephen L. Green, MD of Prince William County, Infectious Disease Specialist and Hospitalist
  • Greg Josephs DTM, MA of Ashburn, Disabled Community Member
  • Peter Kasson of Charlottesville, Associate Professor, University of Virginia
  • Holly Kearl of Reston, Author, Community Manager, The Aspen Institute
  • Tiffany Kimbrough of Henrico, Associate Professor, School of Medicine, Virginia Commonwealth University
  • Susan Klees of Charlottesville, Vice President of Communications, HemoShear Therapeutics, Inc.
  • Shannon McNeil of Alexandria, Master of Social Work Candidate
  • Richard Nicholas of Buchanan County, Chair, Department of Pharmacy Practice, Appalachian College of Pharmacy
  • Megan O’Boyle of Arlington, parent of an adult with a rare disease, Patient Engagement Lead, RARE-X
  • Sarah Paciulli of Richmond, Nurse Practitioner, Virginia Commonwealth University Health
  • Stephen S. Rich, PhD, FAHA of Charlottesville, Director, Center for Public Health Genomics, Harrison Professor of Public Health Sciences, University of Virginia
  • Mary E. Schmidt, MD, MPH, FIDSA of McLean, President, Schmidt and Libby Health Advisory Group
  • Samantha A. Vergano, MD, FAAP, FACMG of Norfolk, Division Director, Medical Genetics and Metabolism, Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters

Virginia Council on Women

  • Marzia Nawroz Abbasi of Fairfax, Realtor, Kristin Francis Team, Arlington, KW Metro Center

Virginia Commonwealth University Health System Authority Board of Directors

  • Joel Bieber of Richmond, Attorney, The Joel Bieber Firm

Virginia Data Advisory Commission

  • Zaki Barzinji of Herndon, Program Director, The Aspen Institute
  • Arlyn Burgess of Charlottesville, Chief of Staff, School of Data Science, University of Virginia
  • Mary Beth Dunkenberger of Roanoke City, Associate Director, Institute for Policy and Governance, Virginia Tech
  • Carrie Gaston of Mechanicsville, Vice President, Data Acquisition and Management Services, Capital One
  • Bridget Dalton Giles, PhD of Smithfield, Director of Special Programs, Hampton Roads Biomedical Research Consortium, Research Assistant Professor, Virginia Modeling Analysis and Simulation Center, Old Dominion University
  • The Honorable Bryant A. Hood of Danville, City Council Member, Danville
  • Tyler Schenck of Winchester, Innovation and Information Services Director, Winchester

Virginia Racing Commission

  • Jeff Tanner of Exmore, Dean, Strome College of Business, Old Dominion University

*denotes reappointment

 


augusta free press news
augusta free press news