Northam announces administration appointments
Gov. Ralph Northam announced additional appointments on Friday.
Board for Professional and Occupational Regulation
- Enid Candelaria-Vega of Virginia Beach, Licensed Professional Counselor
- Scott Johnson, Jr.* of Springfield, Managing Partner, PCT Law Group, PLLC
Board of Medicine
- Oliver J. Kim of Alexandria, Federal Policy Director, Cambia Health Solutions
- Blanton Marchese* of North Chesterfield, Chief Executive Officer, Emergency Services Solutions, Inc.
- Pradeep K Pradhan, MD, FACP of Danville, Physician, Centra Health
- Jennifer Rathmann of Blacksburg, Chiropractor, Tuck Chiropractic Clinic
Board of Trustees A.L. Philpott Manufacturing Extension Partnership – GENEDGE Alliance
- Karen Sorber of Abingdon, Chief Executive Officer, Co-Founder, Micronic Technologies
Board of Trustees for the Frontier Culture Museum of Virginia
- William F. Sibert* of Staunton, Retired, Highway Construction
Board of Trustees of the Virginia Museum of Natural History
- Makunda Abdul-Mbacke, MD, MPH, FACOG* of Axton, Piedmont Preferred Women’s Healthcare
Commission to Examine Racial and Economic Inequity in Virginia Law
- Cynthia Hudson of Henrico, Counsel, Sands Anderson, Former Chief Deputy Attorney General of Virginia
- Andrew “Andy” Block of Charlottesville, Professor of Law, University of Virginia, Former Director, Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice
- Henry L. Chambers, Jr. of Henrico, Professor of Law, University of Richmond
- Pierre Greene of Henrico, Register Representative, Capitol Financial Solutions
- Jill Hanken of Richmond, Retired Health Attorney, Virginia Poverty Law Center
- Carla Jackson of Chesterfield, Assistant Commissioner for Legal Affairs, Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles
- The Honorable Birdie Jamison of Richmond, Retired Judge, Richmond General District Court
- The Honorable Jerrauld Jones of Norfolk, Chief Judge, Norfolk Circuit Court
- Ashley Kenneth of Richmond, President and Chief Executive Officer, The Commonwealth Institute for Fiscal Analysis
- Leslie Chambers Mehta of Chesterfield, Chief of Staff, Counsel to the Chief Executive Officer, Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority
Rare Disease Council
- Lisa G. Kaplowitz, MD, MSHA, Chair, of Alexandria, Consultant, COVID Vaccine Unit, Virginia Department of Health
- Jana A. Monaco, Vice Chair, of Woodbridge, Virginia State Ambassador, Rare Action Network
- Ijeoma Azubuko of Alexandria, Associate, Booz Allen Hamilton
- Maureen E. Dempsey, MD of Glen Allen, Regional Vice President, Senior Clinical Officer, Anthem BCBS
- Rebecca Goldbach, MBA of Virginia Beach, Human Resources Business Partner, CMA CGM America LLC
- Stephen L. Green, MD of Prince William County, Infectious Disease Specialist and Hospitalist
- Greg Josephs DTM, MA of Ashburn, Disabled Community Member
- Peter Kasson of Charlottesville, Associate Professor, University of Virginia
- Holly Kearl of Reston, Author, Community Manager, The Aspen Institute
- Tiffany Kimbrough of Henrico, Associate Professor, School of Medicine, Virginia Commonwealth University
- Susan Klees of Charlottesville, Vice President of Communications, HemoShear Therapeutics, Inc.
- Shannon McNeil of Alexandria, Master of Social Work Candidate
- Richard Nicholas of Buchanan County, Chair, Department of Pharmacy Practice, Appalachian College of Pharmacy
- Megan O’Boyle of Arlington, parent of an adult with a rare disease, Patient Engagement Lead, RARE-X
- Sarah Paciulli of Richmond, Nurse Practitioner, Virginia Commonwealth University Health
- Stephen S. Rich, PhD, FAHA of Charlottesville, Director, Center for Public Health Genomics, Harrison Professor of Public Health Sciences, University of Virginia
- Mary E. Schmidt, MD, MPH, FIDSA of McLean, President, Schmidt and Libby Health Advisory Group
- Samantha A. Vergano, MD, FAAP, FACMG of Norfolk, Division Director, Medical Genetics and Metabolism, Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters
Virginia Council on Women
- Marzia Nawroz Abbasi of Fairfax, Realtor, Kristin Francis Team, Arlington, KW Metro Center
Virginia Commonwealth University Health System Authority Board of Directors
- Joel Bieber of Richmond, Attorney, The Joel Bieber Firm
Virginia Data Advisory Commission
- Zaki Barzinji of Herndon, Program Director, The Aspen Institute
- Arlyn Burgess of Charlottesville, Chief of Staff, School of Data Science, University of Virginia
- Mary Beth Dunkenberger of Roanoke City, Associate Director, Institute for Policy and Governance, Virginia Tech
- Carrie Gaston of Mechanicsville, Vice President, Data Acquisition and Management Services, Capital One
- Bridget Dalton Giles, PhD of Smithfield, Director of Special Programs, Hampton Roads Biomedical Research Consortium, Research Assistant Professor, Virginia Modeling Analysis and Simulation Center, Old Dominion University
- The Honorable Bryant A. Hood of Danville, City Council Member, Danville
- Tyler Schenck of Winchester, Innovation and Information Services Director, Winchester
Virginia Racing Commission
- Jeff Tanner of Exmore, Dean, Strome College of Business, Old Dominion University
*denotes reappointment