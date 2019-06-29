Northam administration to host gun violence roundtables

In the lead up to the July 9 special legislative session called by Gov. Ralph Northam, Secretary of Health and Human Resources Daniel Carey will participate in additional roundtables with community leaders and advocates to discuss the gun violence emergency in Virginia and commonsense gun safety legislation.

Over the last few weeks, members of the Northam administration have participated in roundtable discussions in Alexandria, Fairfax, Richmond, Fredericksburg, Abingdon, and Hampton.

Earlier this month, Northam asked legislators to engage in an open and transparent debate, in which the bills brought before the legislature are put to a vote by the entire General Assembly.

Monday, July 1

Secretary of Health and Human Resources Daniel Carey, M.D. to Host Gun Violence Prevention Roundtable in Alexandria at 5:30 PM

Hank’s Pasta Bar

600 Montgomery Street, Alexandria

Secretary of Health and Human Resources Daniel Carey, M.D. to Join State Sen. Scott Surovell and Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy at Gun Violence Prevention Roundtable in Prince William at 7:30 PM

Chinn Park Regional Library

13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge

