Norfolk wins second straight game with comeback victory
The Norfolk Tides (48-55) defeated the Nashville Sounds (62-41), 3-2, on Saturday night at Harbor Park. Kyle Stowers played the hero by hitting a walk-off two-run double in the ninth.
In the top of the second, Nashville struck first. After Garrett Mitchell drew a walk with one out, Joey Wiemer doubled down the right field line to score Mitchell from first. Norfolk was able to tie the game in the bottom of the third inning, however. Anthony Bemboom singled and reached second after Gunnar Henderson was hit by a pitch. Stowers would knock in Bemboom on an automatic double to left-center, putting the game at 1-1.
Tides starter Mike Baumann would allow only one run, going 5.0 innings and gave up two hits and three walks while striking out seven. He was then relieved and Nashville was able to retake the lead in the the sixth on an unearned run, giving them the 2-1 lead.
In the bottom of the ninth, the Tides made their comeback. Jacob Nottingham walked to start the inning and was pinch-ran for by Cadyn Grenier. He reached second on a groundout to bring up Henderson. Gunnar ripped a single to right field and manager Buck Britton sent Grenier home to score the tying run, but Sounds right fielder Joey Wiemer hosed Grenier at the plate on a perfect throw.
With two outs, Jordan Westburg walked to put runners on first and second. That’s when Stowers walked it off for the Tides, ripping his second double of the game over the centerfielder’s head to win it.
The series finale is set for tomorrow at 4:05 p.m. LHP DL Hall (2-6, 4.87) will start for the Tides and will face off against Sounds starter LHP Ethan Small (6-4, 3.24).