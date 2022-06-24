Norfolk Tides rally from big deficit, but rally comes up short in 7-6 loss

The Norfolk Tides (33-36) lost to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (38-31), 7-6, Thursday night at Coca-Cola Park. The Tides made a five-run comeback but couldn’t complete the win when the IronPigs walked-off the game. The Tides have lost seven of their last 11 games.

To start the game, Terrin Vavra led the game off with a home run, his first homer of the season. The homer would end up being Vavra’s only at bat, where he had to exit the game in the third after being hit by a pitch.

Lehigh Valley answered by taking the lead back. They scored two runs in the first inning, when Darick Hall tied the game on an RBI single. The second run scored on a throwing error, giving Lehigh Valley the lead. The IronPigs went on to score four more runs in the second. Edgar Cabral hit an RBI double to spark the inning. He scored on a home run by Mickey Moniak, his third of the season. Jorge Bonifacio hit a sacrifice fly to cap the inning, giving Lehigh Valley a 6-1 lead.

Norfolk would go on to make a five-run for the second night in a row. Jordan Westburg blasted a two-run homer to bring the Tides withing three runs in the third. Another run scored in the fifth when Kyle Stowers hit a sacrifice fly to score Westburg. The game tied in the seventh when two runs scored on a wild pitch plus an error, tying the game at six apiece.

Unfortunately for the Tides, the comeback couldn’t be completed as Jorge Bonifacio walked it off for Lehigh Valley on a hit down the left field line, giving them the 7-6 win.

Game three tomorrow night will feature Tides starter RHP Michael Baumann (0-4, 7.71), while LHP Bailey Falter (3-0, 1.54) will make the start for Lehigh Valley. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.