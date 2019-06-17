Norfolk State adds Yoro Sidibé to 2019 recruiting class

Norfolk State added another piece to its 2019-20 roster. Forward Yoro Sidibé signed with the Spartans as the seventh member of this year’s recruiting class, it was announced today by head coach Robert Jones.

A native of Dakar, Senegal, the 6-foot-7, 215-pound Sidibé most recently played his senior year at Long Island Lutheran High School in Brookville, New York this season. He led the Crusaders to the New York State Federation Class AA Championship and a 25-2 record. He averaged five points per game for a team that ranked ninth in the final USA Today national poll for boys basketball.

“Yoro possesses major upside. At 6-7, almost 6-8, he can play the 2, 3 and 4 positions. He has a 41-inch vertical leap and will be one of our most athletic players,” said Jones. “He already has a college frame, and his experience over in Europe will pay dividends for us.

“Yoro still has a lot to learn about the college game, but his potential is unlimited. This late in the recruiting season, he is a great addition to the Spartan family!”

The 19-year-old Sidibé has foreign experience after attending Get Better Academy in Prague, Czech Republic for two years from 2016-18. He also attended the Dieda Basketball Academy back home in Senegal.

Sidibé joins six other members of the 2019 recruiting class, including small forwards Kashaun Hicks, Tyrese Jenkins and Daryl Anderson Jr., forwards Spirit Ricks and Nyzaiah Chambers, and forward/center Efstratios Kalogerias. Sidibé will be one of four freshmen on next year’s team along with Jenkins, Anderson and Chambers.

