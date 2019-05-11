NIH-funded health research grants available to nonprofits, government agencies

Awarded a $23 million Clinical Translational Science Award (CTSA) grant from the National Institutes of Health earlier this year, iTHRIV is a partnership between Virginia Tech, the University of Virginia, Carilion Clinic, and Inova Health System.

Multiple grants ranging from $5,000 to $20,000 will be awarded, and a total of $75,000 will be issued. Community organizations located in Northern, Central, Southwest, and Southside Virginia are eligible to apply. Proposals must be submitted from a research partnership that includes at least one research and one community-based partner: a registered 501c3, nonprofit, or government agency.

Proposed research projects may address a wide range of health-related topics including health outcomes or, on a broader scale, social determinants of health, such as educational opportunities, employment, and economic development. Projects that directly correlate to health outcomes, or that address needs identified through a community prioritization process, such as a Community Health Assessment or Community Health Improvement Plan, will be given priority.

Applicants are encouraged to participate in an informational webinar on May 13, 2019, to learn more about the opportunity and application process.

iTHRIV aims to promote interdisciplinary research projects that help bring scientific innovations from the lab into clinical practice. iTHRIV also strives to address social equity, with the goal of implementing research that will benefit underserved populations across the commonwealth.

For more information and the request for proposals, please visit the iTHRIV website.