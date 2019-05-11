NIH-funded health research grants available to nonprofits, government agencies
Community organizations in the commonwealth are invited to partner with researchers from any integrated Translational Health Research Institute of Virginia (iTHRIV) institution on 12-month health research grant projects.
Applications are due on June 21, 2019, and the awards will be announced on July 15, 2019.
Awarded a $23 million Clinical Translational Science Award (CTSA) grant from the National Institutes of Health earlier this year, iTHRIV is a partnership between Virginia Tech, the University of Virginia, Carilion Clinic, and Inova Health System.
Multiple grants ranging from $5,000 to $20,000 will be awarded, and a total of $75,000 will be issued. Community organizations located in Northern, Central, Southwest, and Southside Virginia are eligible to apply. Proposals must be submitted from a research partnership that includes at least one research and one community-based partner: a registered 501c3, nonprofit, or government agency.
Proposed research projects may address a wide range of health-related topics including health outcomes or, on a broader scale, social determinants of health, such as educational opportunities, employment, and economic development. Projects that directly correlate to health outcomes, or that address needs identified through a community prioritization process, such as a Community Health Assessment or Community Health Improvement Plan, will be given priority.
Applicants are encouraged to participate in an informational webinar on May 13, 2019, to learn more about the opportunity and application process.
iTHRIV aims to promote interdisciplinary research projects that help bring scientific innovations from the lab into clinical practice. iTHRIV also strives to address social equity, with the goal of implementing research that will benefit underserved populations across the commonwealth.
For more information and the request for proposals, please visit the iTHRIV website.
Pre-order for $20: click here.
The book, with additional reporting by Scott Ratcliffe and Zach Pereles, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.