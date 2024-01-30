Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Youngkin, Miyares bring Virginia into the thick of the southern border political stunt
Politics, US & World

Youngkin, Miyares bring Virginia into the thick of the southern border political stunt

Chris Graham
Published date:
democrats republicans
(© freshidea – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia Republicans Glenn Youngkin, the governor, and Jason Miyares, the attorney general, are on board with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott defying the U.S. Supreme Court.

“The time for action is now,” Miayres said in a statement from a press release that his office sent out on Monday, touting his participation in the latest political stunt from the far, far right – a letter demanding that the Biden administration either take immediate action to enforce the laws that secure the southern border or allow states like Texas to protect themselves from “the invasion.”

Complicating the optics of this stunt: Republicans are blocking a bipartisan deal to give President Biden more latitude, and resources, to deal with southern border issues, because their leader, the former president, Donald Trump, wants to use border issues to help his campaign.

Kinda puts the lie to that “time for action is now” line from Miyares, doesn’t it?

“The Biden administration must either fulfill its duty to enforce the laws that secure our southern border, or states like Texas will use their constitutional authority to address this invasion themselves and protect their citizens,” Miyares said in his press statement.

Youngkin weighed in on the border issue last week in a tweet: “The Biden administration continues to refuse to secure the border. Virginia supports Greg Abbott and Texas’ constitutional right to defend itself,” he said in a tweet.

Problem there being, the Supreme Court isn’t the Biden administration – and it was the Trump-packed high court that issued a 5-4 ruling last week allowing U.S. Border Patrol to take down razor wire that Texas authorities had put up along sections of the state’s border with Mexico.

It’s been well-established – as in, for more than 200 years – that the Supreme Court is the final arbiter on the application of the Constitution.

We ended up fighting a literal civil war more than 150 years ago when one region of the country decided to test its views on states rights, nullification and judicial review on the battlefield.

It’s Terry McAuliffe’s fault – he ran the worst campaign for governor in modern Virginia political history – that we have a governor and attorney general signing our names to this nonsense.

“The governor of Texas lost the case in the United States Supreme Court and is defying the Supreme Court, and some governors, including Gov. Youngkin, are saying, Yeah, go ahead and defy the Supreme Court, which I think is outrageous,” U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., told reporters on a conference call on Tuesday.

“I mean, I, as far as I can recall, I think the governor of the Commonwealth of Virginia takes, in most circumstances, the same oath I do, in supporting and defending the Constitution of the United States. Supporting and defending the rule of law is part of the oath that we take,” Kaine said.

“I view people coming to Gov. Abbott, this is a political stunt, not a real, you know, legal position, telling the governor of Texas, Yeah, yeah, go ahead, Governor, you defy the Supreme Court. Well, that doesn’t take much backbone. But I think you’ll see a lot of people getting on board just trying to get political attention,” Kaine said.

 

 

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Investigation looks at inmate contraband, preferential treatment at detention center
2 Update: Augusta County Sheriff’s Office IDs suspect in check fraud, mail theft
3 Cline, Good, Youngkin, Trump don’t actually want to solve their fake ‘border crisis’
4 Notebook: Tony Bennett on win at Louisville, lineup adjustments, Saturdays on the road
5 New rule by Biden administration takes effect March 11, challenges worker definition in U.S.

Latest News

baltimore orioles
Baseball, Sports

Scott German: Much anticipated sale of Baltimore Orioles apparently finalized 

Scott German
theater
Arts & Culture, US & World

‘West Side Story’ Broadway actress, Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient dies at 91

Rebecca Barnabi

Multiple Tony award winner and Broadway actress Chita Rivera died today, seven days after turning 91. Rivera was born in Washington, D.C.

baseball richmond flying squirrels
Baseball, Schools, Sports

Baseball executive, UMW alum encourages students to take risks, build relationships

Rebecca Barnabi

Before Jin Wong graduated from UMW in 1997, he applied for an internship with the Atlanta Braves and was given a choice. 

Fentanyl
Cops & Courts, Health, Politics, Virginia

One Pill Can Kill: AG Miyares and FL Suzanne Youngkin launch fentanyl awareness campaign

Rebecca Barnabi
abigail spanberger
Politics, US & World

Spanberger, House Democrats push GOP to work together to address U.S. gun violence

Chris Graham
firearm courtroom gavel bullets
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Virginia man sentenced to more than 10 years for drug, firearm charges

Crystal Graham
congress money
Politics, US & World

Group claims No Labels is using its nonprofit status to fund dark money politics

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status