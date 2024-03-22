Countries
Home Wreaths Across America relaunches program to collect one truck of wreaths in each state
Arts & Culture

Wreaths Across America relaunches program to collect one truck of wreaths in each state

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
A Fishburne Cadet places and salutes wreath honoring fallen service members during 2016 event at FMS.

As part of the Mid-America Trucking Show (MATS) in Louisville, Wreaths Across America (WAA) proudly relaunches its virtual convoy program, “Truckloads of Remembrance,” for 2024.

With the participation of 36 state trucking associations in its inaugural year, the 2023 virtual convoy facilitated the sponsorship of 7,129 veterans’ wreaths or nearly two full trailer loads for placement on National Wreaths Across America Day. WAA looks forward to the growth of the state association program in 2024 and will continue to raise awareness and support the mission across the United States. In 2024, WAA aims to expand the initiative, which was renamed “Truckload of Remembrance,” and invites all national transportation associations and other industry nonprofits to join in support of honoring servicemembers with sponsored veterans’ wreaths for placement by volunteers at Arlington National Cemetery on National Wreaths Across America Day on Saturday, December 14, 2024.

Through Truckloads of Remembrance, WAA seeks to fill a virtual tractor-trailer load of sponsored veterans’ wreaths from each of the 50 states. Hometown heroes from every state are buried at Arlington, with more than 260,000 eligible markers for veterans’ wreaths to be placed, more than 260,000 servicemembers whose names will be said out loud and remembered as part of National Wreaths Across America Day.

Each association or nonprofit registers through WAA as a Payback Sponsorship Group. For each $17 veteran’s wreath sponsorship made through this group, $5 will return to the nonprofit for programs. Since 2007, Wreaths Across America has given back $25 million to various charities, veteran service organizations, youth groups and industry associations.

“By registering as a payback group, each organization can raise funds for their local programs while supporting the yearlong mission and honoring local heroes who were not laid to rest locally,” WAA Executive Director Karen Worcester said. “I have long said that it would be disingenuous of us as an organization whose mission is to Remember, Honor and Teach if we do not support those giving back in their communities throughout the year.”

Courtney George, Director of Transportation and Industry Relations for Wreaths Across America, will deliver a presentation about Truckloads of Remembrance and how to get involved while at MATs on Saturday, March 23, 2024.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

