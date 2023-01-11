Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news would you believe another potus squirreling away classified documents
Opinion

Would you believe, another POTUS squirreling away classified documents?

Chris Graham
Published:
joe biden
(© lev radin – Shutterstock)

Donald Trump is trying to use the discovery of not one, but now two, batches of classified documents from Joe Biden’s time as vice president as both exculpatory for him and disqualifying for his political rival.

The discoveries are neither for Trump, but they are troubling for Biden.

Same as Trump can’t have it both ways, neither can Biden.

And we can argue the semantics of how both were discovered, who did and didn’t report what they found and when, and various and sundry other matters, but the fact is, we need to treat both cases involving both men equally seriously.

Biden has been mum on the news involving the discoveries of documents from his days as Barack Obama’s VP, taking a different approach from that favored by Trump, who prefers to make investigations into his misdeeds and wrongdoings into so many witch hunts.

He’d be well advised to shut his pie hole on this one, in particular, because the more he wants to make a federal case against Sleepy Joe, the deeper gets the hole that he’s going to need to dig himself out of.

But anyway, enough free PR advice for Donald Trump, who doesn’t take good advice, preferring to go by his sizable gut.

Biden is going to need to get out in front of this one on his side, because as bad as the revelations were for Trump last summer, it could end up getting that bad for the POTUS.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

albemarle county

Albemarle County completes 2023 property reassessment: Values up 13.5 percent
Chris Graham
china
,

Bipartisan U.S. House vote creates committee to study growing global influence of China
Chris Graham

A rare actual bipartisan vote in the U.S. House created a new committee to investigate the Chinese Communist Party’s growing global influence.

ben vander plas
,

Analysis: Bennett, Davis address why going small worked for Virginia
Chris Graham

It was only 36-31 North Carolina, but it was feeling a lot like the beatings that UNC put on the ‘Hoos last season.

‘This will change almost certainly:’ Waynesboro School Board begins 2024 budget discussion
Rebecca Barnabi
death in the dorms uva

New docu-series looks at murders of six college students including UVA’s Yeardley Love
Crystal Graham

After the flood waters: Augusta County bakery reopens to serve sweet stuff
Rebecca Barnabi
withsimplicitylogo

Bonjour Canada! Harrisonburg-based beauty brand to sell products internationally
Crystal Graham