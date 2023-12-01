Countries
Home Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library to host fundraising event Feb. 24 in Staunton
Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library to host fundraising event Feb. 24 in Staunton

Rebecca Barnabi
Photos courtesy of WWPL.

The Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library & Museum preserves the life and work of America’s 28th president, who was born in the Manse on North Coalter Street.

Exhibits in the museum include a realistic World War I trench, Wilson’s Pierce-Arrow limousine and tours of the Manse, including the room in which the president was born in 1856.

Museums like WWPL bring history to life for visitors with the support of donations and fundraising events such as “Full Moon Masquerade,” which will be held February 24, 2024, from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Blackburn Inn.

In cocktail attire (black tie optional), participants will enjoy a full bar, heavy hors d’oeuvres and a live auction. Tickets are $125 per person and available by calling 540-885-0897, extension 113, or by emailing [email protected]. Tickets are also available online.

The Blackburn Inn is at 301 Greenville Ave., Staunton.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

