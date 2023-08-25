Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Women’s Soccer: #5 UVA, Michigan battle to scoreless draw
Sports

Women’s Soccer: #5 UVA, Michigan battle to scoreless draw

Chris Graham
Published date:
uva women's soccer
Photo: UVA Athletics

Fifth-ranked UVA had the edge in chances, but ended up in a 0-0 draw with Michigan on Thursday night at Klöckner Stadium.

The Cavaliers (2-0-1) had the advantage in the first half, tallying seven shots with two on frame to only four shots and one on frame for the Wolverines (0-1-2).

Virginia had a pair of shots by Yuna McCormack and Talia Staude blocked in the 22nd minute. The Cavaliers were then turned away tice more as shots by Alexis Theoret in the 26th minute and Maggie Cagle in the 41st minute were saved.

The second half saw the Cavaliers again get more chances with a seven-shot advantage, but the one shot from the Wolverines was a dangerous one.

In the final minute, Michigan’s Kali Burrell got a one-on-one chance. As she drove toward goal, Virginia keeper Cayla White charged out to meet her and made the sliding block of Burrell’s shot to preserve the shutout.

“Michigan was organized and battled really hard,” UVA coach Steve Swanson said. “We were lacking quality, especially in the attacking end. We got some chances, but not enough to get a result. There are tons of things we can take away from this game, and I am confident we will.”

Game Notes

  • Cayla White picked up her 13th career shutout as she tallied the clean sheet for the Hoos.
  • White is now 21-4-4 in goal for the Cavaliers.
  • The Hoos are now 1-0-1 all-time against Michigan with both contests coming at Klöckner Stadium.
  • The shutout was the third straight for Virginia this season.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

Top News

1 AFP is taking Augusta County to court to get access to March 20 closed session recording
2 UVA Basketball Recruiting Update: The latest on Kneuppel, Hodge, Cofie, Punch
3 Report: Washington Nationals ace Stephen Strasburg set to announce retirement
4 WWE star Bray Wyatt dies of heart attack at 36; had battled COVID earlier this year
5 Charlottesville-based Virginia Diodes to invest $2.5 million to expand capacity

Latest News

police
Police, Virginia

Department of Corrections investigating death of inmate at Virginia prison 

Crystal Graham
soccer
Sports

Men’s Soccer: UVA opens 2023 season with 1-0 win over Iona

Chris Graham

UVA opened its 80th men’s soccer season on Thursday night at Klöckner Stadium with a 1-0 victory over Iona thanks to Daniel Mangarov’s game-winning goal off the bench.

richmond flying squirrels
Sports

Three-run eighth inning rally lifts Sea Dogs past Flying Squirrels

Chris Graham

After fighting back from a two-run deficit, the Richmond Flying Squirrels could not hold off a three-run rally from the Portland Sea Dogs in a 6-4 loss on Thursday night at Hadlock Field.

Fredericksburg Nationals
Sports

Salem walks off Fredericksburg on wild pitch, wins 2-1

Chris Graham
health care
Health, Local

Fishersville robotic surgery specialist welcomes new patients, including veterans and LGBTQ+

Rebecca Barnabi
bray wyatt
Sports

WWE star Bray Wyatt dies of heart attack at 36; had battled COVID earlier this year

Chris Graham
algae bloom in lake
Environment, Virginia

Harmful algal bloom advisory no longer in effect for Blackwater River arm of Smith Mountain Lake

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy