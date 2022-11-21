Menu
news womens soccer 3 virginia upsets 2 penn state 3 2 in ncaa tournament
Sports

Women’s Soccer: #3 Virginia upsets #2 Penn State, 3-2, in NCAA Tournament

Chris Graham
Published:
uva logo
Logo: UVA Athletics

Haley Hopkins scored in overtime to lift third-seeded Virginia to a 3-2 win over second-seeded Penn State.

The win pushes UVA (16-3-3) to the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals.

Down 2-1, the Cavaliers got the equalizer in the 88th minute as Maggie Cagle fought to keep a ball alive on the end line and reset the offense, sending the ball in to Maya Carter, who finished to tie things up.

Cagle also assisted on the Hopkins goal in the 94th minute.

Virginia was able to close out the game with 16 minutes of clean defense.

“What a performance. This is a very good team we just beat, and I give them a lot of credit. Our players really dug deep,” UVA coach Steve Swanson said. “We played well in the first half. We gave up that goal, which was a little disappointing, but we really pushed it in the second half and the overtime. We created a lot of chances and really raised our level. Obviously, it’s been a challenging week for us and everyone back in the Charlottesville community. We’re still with them. We feel for them. This one’s for them.”

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

