Women’s Basketball: Virginia Tech rolls to 85-54 win over Nebraska

The No. 9 Virginia Tech women’s basketball team rolled to an 85-54 win over Nebraska on Thursday night with Georgia Amoore leading the way.

Amoore recorded a triple-double, the first in school history, scoring 24 points, grabbing 10 rebounds and dishing out 11 assists as Tech moved to 7-0 on the season.

“She came out here today and she was phenomenal to get a triple-double,” Tech head coach Kenny Brooks said, according to TechSideline.com. “It’s unbelievable. Very, very proud of her and the way that she executed everything that we needed her to do on both ends of the floor.”

“Coach Brooks just let me play,” Amoore said. “He lets me play free – and he has no restrictions on me.”

Three different Hokies scored in double figures with Elizabeth Kitley scoring 24 to go with 12 boards, while Taylor Soule had 18 points.

Tech assisted on 17 of their 30 field goals on the night while the Cornhuskers shot just 33.9 percent from the field as the Hokies dominated all night long.

Tech managed to grab 29 defensive rebounds, holding them to just two second-chance points.

Issie Bourne led the Huskiers with 15 points and 12 rebounds.