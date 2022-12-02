Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news womens basketball virginia tech rolls to 85 54 win over nebraska
Sports

Women’s Basketball: Virginia Tech rolls to 85-54 win over Nebraska

Roger Gonzalez
Published:
Virginia Tech women’s basketbal
Logo: Virginia Tech Athletics

The No. 9 Virginia Tech women’s basketball team rolled to an 85-54 win over Nebraska on Thursday night with Georgia Amoore leading the way.

Amoore recorded a triple-double, the first in school history, scoring 24 points, grabbing 10 rebounds and dishing out 11 assists as Tech moved to 7-0 on the season.

“She came out here today and she was phenomenal to get a triple-double,” Tech head coach Kenny Brooks said, according to TechSideline.com. “It’s unbelievable. Very, very proud of her and the way that she executed everything that we needed her to do on both ends of the floor.”
“Coach Brooks just let me play,” Amoore said. “He lets me play free – and he has no restrictions on me.”

Three different Hokies scored in double figures with Elizabeth Kitley scoring 24 to go with 12 boards, while Taylor Soule had 18 points.

Tech assisted on 17 of their 30 field goals on the night while the Cornhuskers shot just 33.9 percent from the field as the Hokies dominated all night long.

Tech managed to grab 29 defensive rebounds, holding them to just two second-chance points.

Issie Bourne led the Huskiers with 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Roger Gonzalez

Roger Gonzalez is freelancer for Augusta Free Press. A native of Connecticut that grew up in Charlottesville, he is a graduate of Virginia Tech. He currently is a sportswriter with CBS Sports and has written for The Daily Progress, The Roanoke Times and other newspapers before getting into the digital sports journalism world.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

Grant application period open for rail, transit and commuter assistance grants in Virginia
Rebecca Barnabi
road construction

Prince Edward County: Traffic on Route 15 impacted by upcoming bridge project
Chris Graham

A section of Route 15 in Prince Edward County will be impacted by work on a bridge that crosses over the Norfolk Southern Railway.

vdot logo

VDOT announces Resilience Plan in preparation of future hazards and challenges
Rebecca Barnabi

The Virginia Department of Transportation is thinking of the future in the Commonwealth. A statewide Resilience Plan prepares Virginia for regional and global challenges,

reece beekman
,

Virginia guard Reece Beekman projecting as late first-round NBA pick in 2028
Chris Graham
fire

Albemarle County: One dead in overnight fire on Pen Park Lane
Chris Graham
american flag

The current political rallying cry: Don’t make the children uncomfortable!
Contributors
police robot

Make way for the killer robots: The government is expanding its power to kill
Contributors