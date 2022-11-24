Women’s Basketball: Virginia improves to 6-0 with 62-41 win over Campbell

Virginia won five games total the previous two seasons under Tina Thompson. Six games into the Coach Mox era, the Cavaliers are 6-0.

The ‘Hoos picked up the pace after a sluggish first half to notch a 62-41 win over Campbell on Wednesday at JPJ.

Camryn Taylor led UVA (6-0, 1-0 ACC) with 13 points. London Clarkson scored 10. McKenna Dale grabbed eight rebounds.

The 6-0 start is the first for the program since way, way back in 1997.

“It feels great to be 6-0. That’s an accomplishment in itself,” coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton said after the win.

Campbell (3-2) closed out a low-scoring first quarter by hitting a three-pointer in the final seconds to take a 12-10 lead. The teams were tied at 14 for almost four minutes before both offenses ignited. Back-to-back layups from Clarkson closed out the half and gave UVA a 22-18 advantage at the break.

Taylor opened the second half with a layup to give UVA a 24-18 lead, but Campbell scored five straight, including hitting their third three-pointer of the game, to pull back to within a point, but Mir McLean answered with four-straight points to start a 10-0 run for the Cavaliers, building up a 34-23 advantage.

The Cavaliers mounted an 11-0 run in the fourth quarter, fueled by a pair of treys from Sam Brunelle, to take a 52-35 lead heading into the final five minutes of play.

“I thought tonight, we grew on the defensive side of the ball. That was something that we’ve been working on, and I think our communication and attention to detail on that side of the ball was a lot better,” Agugua-Hamilton said. “Offensively, I think we’re gonna get we’re gonna continue to get better, especially when we can have a little bit more time in between games to work on ourselves, but I was pleased defensively and also that we came up with a win.”