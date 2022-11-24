Menu
news womens basketball virginia improves to 6 0 with 62 41 win over campbell
Sports

Women’s Basketball: Virginia improves to 6-0 with 62-41 win over Campbell

Chris Graham
Published:
coach mox
Amaka Agugua-Hamilton. Photo: UVA Athletics

Virginia won five games total the previous two seasons under Tina Thompson. Six games into the Coach Mox era, the Cavaliers are 6-0.

The ‘Hoos picked up the pace after a sluggish first half to notch a 62-41 win over Campbell on Wednesday at JPJ.

Camryn Taylor led UVA (6-0, 1-0 ACC) with 13 points. London Clarkson scored 10. McKenna Dale grabbed eight rebounds.

The 6-0 start is the first for the program since way, way back in 1997.

“It feels great to be 6-0. That’s an accomplishment in itself,” coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton said after the win.

Campbell (3-2) closed out a low-scoring first quarter by hitting a three-pointer in the final seconds to take a 12-10 lead. The teams were tied at 14 for almost four minutes before both offenses ignited. Back-to-back layups from Clarkson closed out the half and gave UVA a 22-18 advantage at the break.

Taylor opened the second half with a layup to give UVA a 24-18 lead, but Campbell scored five straight, including hitting their third three-pointer of the game, to pull back to within a point, but Mir McLean answered with four-straight points to start a 10-0 run for the Cavaliers, building up a 34-23 advantage.

The Cavaliers mounted an 11-0 run in the fourth quarter, fueled by a pair of treys from Sam Brunelle, to take a 52-35 lead heading into the final five minutes of play.

“I thought tonight, we grew on the defensive side of the ball. That was something that we’ve been working on, and I think our communication and attention to detail on that side of the ball was a lot better,” Agugua-Hamilton said. “Offensively, I think we’re gonna get we’re gonna continue to get better, especially when we can have a little bit more time in between games to work on ourselves, but I was pleased defensively and also that we came up with a win.”

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

