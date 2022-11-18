Menu
news woman owned healthcare management firm to relocate and expand in norfolk
Local/Virginia

Woman-owned healthcare management firm to relocate and expand in Norfolk

Rebecca Barnabi
Published:
(© ipopba – stock.adobe.com)

A government healthcare management and technology consulting firm will invest $2.4 million to relocate and expand in the city of Norfolk.

ARDX®, founded in 2006 by Dr. Angela D. Reddix, is an employee-owned and small disadvantaged business that provides customizable and efficient solutions focused on population health, payment reform and patient-centered care and outcomes for the nation’s evolving healthcare environment, according to a press release.

The company will transfer operations from Lake Wright Drive to 500 West 21st Street in Norfolk to increase staffing and establish a new Division of Health Equity. The relocation project will create at least 15 jobs.

“As a native of Virginia, I am honored to leverage ARDX’s 16 years of experience to support initiatives that bridge the gap between social determinants of health and race equity,” Reddix said in the press release. “Through contracts and initiatives such as the Temporary Assistance for Needy Family (TANF) Program, ARDX is excited to be a contributor to the public health ecosystem of our nation.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership and the city of Norfolk worked with the Hampton Roads Alliance to secure the project for Virginia and will support ARDX’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP).

“ARDX is a visionary company that provides critical healthcare consulting services to at-risk populations while creating good job opportunities in the Virginia communities they serve,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin said in the press release. “We are proud that ARDX continues to reinvest in the Commonwealth, and look forward to supporting the company’s growing operation in Norfolk.”

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

