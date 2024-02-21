Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Winchester man convicted of defrauding Virginia Employment Commission, must pay $100K
Local, Police

Winchester man convicted of defrauding Virginia Employment Commission, must pay $100K

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
business money
(© SkyLine – stock.adobe.com)

The Virginia Employment Commission asked Attorney General Jason Miyares in March 2022 to help prosecute fraudulent claims for unemployment compensation.

Miyares announced today that his Unemployment Compensation Fraud Unit has secured another conviction.

Ajarhi Roberts of Winchester was convicted in Winchester City Circuit Court of felony to obtain money by false pretense.

After the conviction, Roberts was sentenced to five years in prison, with all but four months suspended, on the condition of supervised probation and payment of restitution. He was ordered to pay $100,000 in restitution to the Virginia Employment Commission.

The conviction is the result of a joint investigation by Virginia State Police, The U.S. Department of Labor – Office of Inspector General and the United States Postal Service – Office of Inspector General.

“Unemployment fraud is a cruel way of taking advantage of systems designed to help Virginians down on their luck. My Unemployment Compensation Fraud Unit is dedicated to bringing these cases to justice,” Miyares said.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Virginia Republicans under fire for racist tweet targeting House Speaker Don Scott
2 Waynesboro students create ‘dynamic and inclusive space’ in new Black Student Union
3 Waynesboro Schools work to meet needs of students, including mental health
4 Youngkin, Trump trying to force MAGA agenda on contraceptives, abortion on Virginia
5 Listless Virginia pantsed by Virginia Tech in front of national TV audience

Latest News

richmond virginia
Police, Virginia

Homicide victim identified in Richmond double shooting; 18-year-old suspect arrested

Crystal Graham
Arts & Culture, Local

Women’s History Month: Root to Table hosts women in culinary, agriculture celebration

Rebecca Barnabi

Root to Table will celebrate women in culinary and agriculture on Sunday, March 10 and Monday, March 11, 2024 in Charlottesville.

high school college student computer laptop
Local, Schools

Glitches, errors with college FAFSA form leads Mary Baldwin to open its doors for help

Crystal Graham

Students and families in Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County are not alone in struggling with the 2024 Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA.

glenn youngkin
Politics, Virginia

Youngkin on the clock to sign gun safety bills passed by both Virginia chambers

Crystal Graham
cyber bullying
Basketball, Football, Sports

Mailbag: What is it with UVA fans being such assholes after a loss?

Chris Graham
drug illegal court sentence guilty charge
Police, Virginia

Southwest Virginia man to face minimum 20 year prison sentence for drug trafficking crimes

Crystal Graham
house value increase graphic
Economy, Local

Augusta County real estate assessments are in the mail; how to appeal or apply for tax relief

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status