Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newswinchester and two other virginia airports receive 6 7m in federal funding
Virginia

Winchester and two other Virginia airports receive $6.7m in federal funding

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
airplane
(© Jag_cz – stock.adobe.com)

Three more Virginia airports have been chosen to receive federal funding.

U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine of Virginia announced today that $6.7 million through the Department of Transportation Federal Aviation Administration’s Fiscal Year 2023 Airport Improvement Program (AIP) will go to Winchester Regional Airport, Ronald Reagan Washington International Airport and Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport.

“Virginia’s airports serve thousands of flyers every day and we are thrilled to deliver funding that will make travel through Virginia safer, more convenient and more accessible for all,” the Senators said. “This funding will allow our Commonwealth’s airports to start important maintenance and planning projects that will help meet their communities’ needs for years to come.”

Winchester Regional Airport will receive $360,000 for the construction of a taxiway. Ronald Reagan Washington International Airport in Arlington will receive $5 million for the construction of a taxiway. Newport News’ international airport will receive $1,350,000 to fund an update to its master plan.

Last month, it was announced that Luray Caverns Airport will receive more than $1 million courtesy of AIP. Earlier in 2023, more than $29 million was announced to go to improvements at Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD), Norfolk International Airport (ORF, and Richmond International Airport (RIC).

Nearly $400 million will also go toward funding for various airports in Virginia through the Infrastructure Investments and Jobs Act.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Tim Kaine on gun violence: ‘We’re such an outlier in the world on this’
2 Fox News facing protests aimed at getting advertisers to drop entertainment-news channel
3 Kevin Hart at the John Paul Jones Arena Review: The parking pass to nowhere
4 The ACC, for better or worse – OK, worse – is stuck where it is with its TV deal
5 Josh Hawley’s new book on manhood is wrong on everything, everywhere, all at once

Latest News

missing person
Virginia

Radford Police seek information on 14-year-old reported missing Tuesday morning

Chris Graham
Waynesboro Public Schools
Local

Kate Collins Middle students and rising 6th-graders invited to Sunday’s lawn party

Rebecca Barnabi

Families of Kate Collins Middle School students and incoming 6th grade students are invited to a lawn party.

U.S./World

Legislation named after ‘Virginian and a passionate activist’ in fight against pediatric cancer

Rebecca Barnabi

The Ten-Year Pediatric Research Initiative Fund was created because of Gabriella Miller's advocacy for research of childhood cancers.

business money
Virginia

Virginia man pleads guilty in money-laundering conspiracy involving Kuwaiti Embassy

Chris Graham
steve arner
Virginia

Steve Arner named president, chief operating office of Carilion Clinic

Chris Graham
Virginia

Radical way to reduce poverty: Virginia should invest $1B in affordable housing

Chris Graham
congress money
U.S./World

Debt-ceiling fight: Republicans are going to win, because they don’t care if we all lose

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy