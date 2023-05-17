Winchester and two other Virginia airports receive $6.7m in federal funding

Three more Virginia airports have been chosen to receive federal funding.

U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine of Virginia announced today that $6.7 million through the Department of Transportation Federal Aviation Administration’s Fiscal Year 2023 Airport Improvement Program (AIP) will go to Winchester Regional Airport, Ronald Reagan Washington International Airport and Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport.

“Virginia’s airports serve thousands of flyers every day and we are thrilled to deliver funding that will make travel through Virginia safer, more convenient and more accessible for all,” the Senators said. “This funding will allow our Commonwealth’s airports to start important maintenance and planning projects that will help meet their communities’ needs for years to come.”

Winchester Regional Airport will receive $360,000 for the construction of a taxiway. Ronald Reagan Washington International Airport in Arlington will receive $5 million for the construction of a taxiway. Newport News’ international airport will receive $1,350,000 to fund an update to its master plan.

Last month, it was announced that Luray Caverns Airport will receive more than $1 million courtesy of AIP. Earlier in 2023, more than $29 million was announced to go to improvements at Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD), Norfolk International Airport (ORF, and Richmond International Airport (RIC).

Nearly $400 million will also go toward funding for various airports in Virginia through the Infrastructure Investments and Jobs Act.