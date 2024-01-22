Wilson Memorial High students to present “Once Upon a Mattress” in February

Wilson Memorial High School will bring a fun and exciting retelling of the classic tale of the Princess and the Pea to the stage in February.

“Once Upon a Mattress” will be performed at 7 p.m. on Friday, February 16, 2024 and Saturday, February 17, 2024, and at 3 p.m. on Sunday, February 18, 2024.

The production features music by Mary Rodgers and lyrics by Marshall Barer, and is based on the book by Jay Thompson, Dean Fuller and Marshall Barer.