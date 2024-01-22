Countries
Wilson Memorial High students to present “Once Upon a Mattress” in February

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
theater
(© fergregory – stock.adobe.com)

Wilson Memorial High School will bring a fun and exciting retelling of the classic tale of the Princess and the Pea to the stage in February.

“Once Upon a Mattress” will be performed at 7 p.m. on Friday, February 16, 2024 and Saturday, February 17, 2024, and at 3 p.m. on Sunday, February 18, 2024.

The production features music by Mary Rodgers and lyrics by Marshall Barer, and is based on the book by Jay Thompson, Dean Fuller and Marshall Barer.

On Friday and Saturday, doors will open at 6 p.m., and the auditorium will open at 6:30 p.m. for seating. On Sunday, doors will open at  2 p.m. and the auditorium will open at 2:30 p.m. for seating.

Tickets are $5 per student, $12 per adult (online) and $15 per adult at the door. Preferred seating is $20 per person.

Tickets are available online until two hours before each performance time. Wilson Memorial High is at 189 Hornet Road, Fishersville.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

