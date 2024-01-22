Wilson Memorial High students to present “Once Upon a Mattress” in February

Wilson Memorial High School will bring a fun and exciting retelling of the classic tale of the Princess and the Pea to the stage in February.
“Once Upon a Mattress” will be performed at 7 p.m. on Friday, February 16, 2024 and Saturday, February 17, 2024, and at 3 p.m. on Sunday, February 18, 2024.
The production features music by Mary Rodgers and lyrics by Marshall Barer, and is based on the book by Jay Thompson, Dean Fuller and Marshall Barer.
On Friday and Saturday, doors will open at 6 p.m., and the auditorium will open at 6:30 p.m. for seating. On Sunday, doors will open at 2 p.m. and the auditorium will open at 2:30 p.m. for seating.
Tickets are $5 per student, $12 per adult (online) and $15 per adult at the door. Preferred seating is $20 per person.
Tickets are available online until two hours before each performance time. Wilson Memorial High is at 189 Hornet Road, Fishersville.