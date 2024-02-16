Wilson Memorial High students stage ‘long-time favorite’ that made Carol Burnett a Broadway star

Wilson Memorial High School theater students make their 2024 debut tonight with “Once Upon A Mattress,” a comedic take on the story of “The Princess and the Pea.”

“I think it was a mixture of things. We kind of like to mix in a classic along with a contemporary piece,” John Tindall, the production’s director said of the show choice.

February at Wilson Memorial High meant time for a classic theater who, and this one is set in the late 1950s.

“It’s a long-time favorite,” Tindall said of the show, which was on Broadway and launched the career of actress Carol Burnette. Funny and family-friendly, the show is presented by a cast of 20 students in 9th to 12th grades.

Tindall said that the show’s message is that being a prince or princess has nothing to do with outside appearance, and everything to do with spirit and attitude.

“I hope they’re entertained,” Tindall said of what he hopes audience members take away from seeing this weekend’s show. “I hope it’s an evening where they can forget about the day, forget about the worries.”

The plot centers around ladies of a kingdom and a young prince who desperate wants to marry.

“No one can get married until the prince gets married, but he has a very domineering mother,” Tindall said. The prince’s mother approves of no young woman for her son even when he falls in love with a new princess. “And hilarity ensues.”

Hilarity comes in the form of the prince’s mother testing the princess by placing a pea under her mattress. If the princess remains a wake, she is worthy, but if she sleeps, she will not make a good princess.

For Tindall, the show has brought together a good team of administrators behind the scenes and young actors on the stage.

“It’s so much fun to work with this group of people,” Tindall said of the students and administrative staff for the show.

“Once Upon a Mattress” will be performed tonight at 7 p.m. and on Saturday, February 17, 2024, and at 3 p.m. on Sunday, February 18, 2024.

Related stories:

Wilson Memorial High students to present ‘Once Upon a Mattress’ in February – Augusta Free Press