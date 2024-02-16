Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Wilson Memorial High students stage ‘long-time favorite’ that made Carol Burnett a Broadway star
Arts & Culture, Local, Schools

Wilson Memorial High students stage ‘long-time favorite’ that made Carol Burnett a Broadway star

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Photo courtesy of Sarah Mendonca.

Wilson Memorial High School theater students make their 2024 debut tonight with “Once Upon A Mattress,” a comedic take on the story of “The Princess and the Pea.”

“I think it was a mixture of things. We kind of like to mix in a classic along with a contemporary piece,” John Tindall, the production’s director said of the show choice.

February at Wilson Memorial High meant time for a classic theater who, and this one is set in the late 1950s.

“It’s a long-time favorite,” Tindall said of the show, which was on Broadway and launched the career of actress Carol Burnette. Funny and family-friendly, the show is presented by a cast of 20 students in 9th to 12th grades.

Tindall said that the show’s message is that being a prince or princess has nothing to do with outside appearance, and everything to do with spirit and attitude.

“I hope they’re entertained,” Tindall said of what he hopes audience members take away from seeing this weekend’s show. “I hope it’s an evening where they can forget about the day, forget about the worries.”

The plot centers around ladies of a kingdom and a young prince who desperate wants to marry.

“No one can get married until the prince gets married, but he has a very domineering mother,” Tindall said. The prince’s mother approves of no young woman for her son even when he falls in love with a new princess. “And hilarity ensues.”

Hilarity comes in the form of the prince’s mother testing the princess by placing a pea under her mattress. If the princess remains a wake, she is worthy, but if she sleeps, she will not make a good princess.

For Tindall, the show has brought together a good team of administrators behind the scenes and young actors on the stage.

“It’s so much fun to work with this group of people,” Tindall said of the students and administrative staff for the show.

“Once Upon a Mattress” will be performed tonight at 7 p.m. and on Saturday, February 17, 2024, and at 3 p.m. on Sunday, February 18, 2024.

Wilson Memorial High students to present ‘Once Upon a Mattress’ in February – Augusta Free Press

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 What are they hiding? Augusta County 6 blocks move to kill costly court appeal
2 Advocates disappointed in ‘light’ sentences in recent animal cruelty cases
3 Justice served in Virginia? Puppy starves to death; felony plea deal only 30 days in jail
4 Brace yourself, Virginia: Snow on the way Friday; second storm possible next week
5 Tony Bennett, in Pitt postgame presser slip, suggests his team might have ‘quit’

Latest News

baseball
Baseball, Sports

#14 Virginia opens 2024 season with come-from-behind 10-8 win over Hofstra

Chris Graham
black bear cub
Arts & Culture, Local

‘Incredibly vulnerable’: Three orphaned bear cubs under care of Wildlife Center of Virginia

Rebecca Barnabi

Three orphaned bear cubs, each weighing less than two pounds, were admitted to the Wildlife Center of Virginia in Waynesboro on Feb. 14.

russia
Op-Eds, Politics

Winslow Myers: Putin beyond delusion

Contributors

Putin demonstrated in his “interview” with Tucker Carlson the delusional version of Russian history that rationalizes his brutality.

social media
Local, Schools

Waynesboro School Board postpones discussion to join social media lawsuit

Rebecca Barnabi
teen girl with face in hands
Health, US & World

Youth suicide: Funding would prepare healthcare professionals for bigger role in prevention

Crystal Graham
court law
Local, Politics

Attorney in Augusta County illegal closed meeting case: Turn the tapes over now

Chris Graham
homeless services center harrisonburg downtown
Economy, Local

Harrisonburg: Open Doors nonprofit to serve as operator of Homeless Services Center

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status