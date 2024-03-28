Weather service warns of elevated fire danger today in Virginia, West Virginia

The National Weather Service has warned of an elevated fire danger until 9 p.m. tonight for portions of Virginia and eastern West Virginia.

Dry and windy conditions are expected to develop this afternoon in the wake of a cold front. Relative humidity values may drop as low as 20 to 25 percent, with strong northwest winds of around 15-20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph, especially in higher elevations.

This will likely result in the continued drying of fine fuels, especially the sub-10 hour fuels, which are currently the source of many fires.

Most dry grasses, dead leaves and other tree litter could easily ignite and spread fire quickly.

