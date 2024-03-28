Countries
Home Weather service warns of elevated fire danger today in Virginia, West Virginia
Climate, Virginia

Weather service warns of elevated fire danger today in Virginia, West Virginia

Crystal Graham
Published date:
burning leaves
(© lovelyday12 – stock.adobe.com)

The National Weather Service has warned of an elevated fire danger until 9 p.m. tonight for portions of Virginia and eastern West Virginia.

Dry and windy conditions are expected to develop this afternoon in the wake of a cold front. Relative humidity values may drop as low as 20 to 25 percent, with strong northwest winds of around 15-20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph, especially in higher elevations.

This will likely result in the continued drying of fine fuels, especially the sub-10 hour fuels, which are currently the source of many fires.

Most dry grasses, dead leaves and other tree litter could easily ignite and spread fire quickly.

Recommendations

  • Use exercise extreme caution if handling open flames
  • Use caution in operating equipment that may produce sparks
  • Dispose of cigarette butts, matches and other flammable items in appropriate containers
  • Keep vehicles off of dry grass
  • Obey local burn bans

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

