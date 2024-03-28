Weather service warns of elevated fire danger today in Virginia, West Virginia

The National Weather Service has warned of an elevated fire danger until 9 p.m. tonight for portions of Virginia and eastern West Virginia.
Dry and windy conditions are expected to develop this afternoon in the wake of a cold front. Relative humidity values may drop as low as 20 to 25 percent, with strong northwest winds of around 15-20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph, especially in higher elevations.
This will likely result in the continued drying of fine fuels, especially the sub-10 hour fuels, which are currently the source of many fires.
Most dry grasses, dead leaves and other tree litter could easily ignite and spread fire quickly.
Recommendations
- Use exercise extreme caution if handling open flames
- Use caution in operating equipment that may produce sparks
- Dispose of cigarette butts, matches and other flammable items in appropriate containers
- Keep vehicles off of dry grass
- Obey local burn bans