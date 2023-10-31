Waynesboro Symphony Orchestra presents ‘An Evening of Specters, Spirits and Spies’

The Waynesboro Symphony Orchestra announces “Symphonic Masquerade – An Evening of Specters, Spirits and Spies” at The Paramount Theater in Charlottesville on Friday, Nov. 3 at 7:30 p.m.
The program will feature a suspense-filled concert of music from classical and Broadway show genres to television and film, including “Night on Bald Mountain” and Phantom of the Opera along with themes from Mission Impossible, Pink Panther, Austin Powers, James Bond and more.
The program will be performed by the American prize-winning Waynesboro Symphony under the direction of Peter Wilson.
The program includes:
- WEBBER: Phantom of the Opera
- FRANCK: Le chasseur maudit (“The Accursed Huntsman”) dedicated to the Oak Ridge Fox Hunt Club
- SHOSTAKOVICH: Romance from “The Gadfly” Suite, Op. 97a (Reilly, Ace of Spies), Peter Wilson, violin soloist
- MUSSORGSKY: “Night on Bald Mountain”
- SCHIFRIN: Mission Impossible
- MANCINI: Pink Panther
- HORNER: The Rocketeer
- JONES: Soul Bossa Nova (“Austin Powers” Theme)
- James Bond — Themes from 007
Tickets range from $10 to $90. Student pricing is available.
Tickets are on sale now and may be reserved online at www.theparamount.net or by calling (434) 979-1333.