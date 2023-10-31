Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Waynesboro Symphony Orchestra presents ‘An Evening of Specters, Spirits and Spies’
Arts, Culture, Community, Local, News

Waynesboro Symphony Orchestra presents ‘An Evening of Specters, Spirits and Spies’

Crystal Graham
Published date:
waynesboro symphony orchestra
File photo

The Waynesboro Symphony Orchestra announces “Symphonic Masquerade – An Evening of Specters, Spirits and Spies” at The Paramount Theater in Charlottesville on Friday, Nov. 3 at 7:30 p.m.

The program will feature a suspense-filled concert of music from classical and Broadway show genres to television and film, including “Night on Bald Mountain” and Phantom of the Opera along with themes from Mission Impossible, Pink Panther, Austin Powers, James Bond and more.

The program will be performed by the American prize-winning Waynesboro Symphony under the direction of Peter Wilson.

The program includes:

  • WEBBER: Phantom of the Opera
  • FRANCK: Le chasseur maudit (“The Accursed Huntsman”) dedicated to the Oak Ridge Fox Hunt Club
  • SHOSTAKOVICH: Romance from “The Gadfly” Suite, Op. 97a (Reilly, Ace of Spies), Peter Wilson, violin soloist
  • MUSSORGSKY: “Night on Bald Mountain”
  • SCHIFRIN: Mission Impossible
  • MANCINI: Pink Panther
  • HORNER: The Rocketeer
  • JONES: Soul Bossa Nova (“Austin Powers” Theme)
  • James Bond — Themes from 007

Tickets range from $10 to $90. Student pricing is available.

Tickets are on sale now and may be reserved online at www.theparamount.net or by calling (434) 979-1333.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

In Depth

1 Augusta County Republican mailer left out BOS member Scott Seaton: What gives?
2 Mike Johnson says son treated differently ‘because of the color of his skin’: Far right cries foul
3 Wayne Theatre to build music and technical resource center; requests $5M grant from state
4 Guy who defended Waynesboro vice mayor with double-bird jailed on assault conviction
5 Waynesboro: WARM permit will allow for additional mother, children in supportive housing

Latest News

offshore wind
Climate, Virginia

Virginia offshore wind project to power 900,000 homes, support thousands of jobs

Crystal Graham
christopher rowe headshot
Arts, Culture, Community, Local

New Dominion Bookshop to present an evening with Christopher Rowe

Crystal Graham

New Dominion Bookshop will host a book reading and signing with author Christopher Rowe on Saturday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m.

Court Square Theater Judy Chops
Arts, Culture, Community, Local

Upbeat Downtown Series to highlight The Judy Chops, Curtis Eller on Saturday

Crystal Graham

Court Square Theater welcomes The Judy Chops to its stage on Saturday, Nov. 4 at 7:30 p.m.

virginia map
Politics, Virginia

House, Senate Democrats press Garland, DOJ to investigate Youngkin-led voter purge

Chris Graham
halloween
Arts, Culture, Community, Virginia

Food safety expert: How long is your kids’ Halloween candy safe to eat?

Crystal Graham
offshore wind
Climate, Op/Eds, Politics, U.S. & World

Roddy Scheer: Has the Biden administration had success pushing wind power development?

Roddy Scheer
yawn tired car man business
U.S. & World, Weather

Clocks ‘fall back’ Sunday; daylight saving time may lead to increased driver fatigue

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy