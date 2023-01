Waynesboro Police are investigating an armed robbery at Tobacco and Vape on Tiffany Drive reported on Saturday night.

According to the PD, a masked white male entered the business around 9:43 p.m., displayed a handgun, then demanded items, before leaving the scene.

If anyone has any information, you are encouraged to contact Detective Michael Dozier at (540) 942-6786 or Crimestoppers at (800) 322-2017.