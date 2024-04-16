Waynesboro hosting meeting on housing conditions, availability on Wednesday

As a member of Virginia Organizing who has been working with the Waynesboro chapter to get the city to focus on and support ways to improve housing conditions and availability for several years, our efforts seemed to fall on several pairs of deaf ears. That is, until recently.

In the last few months, we have seen some encouraging progress in Waynesboro‘s move to take more of an interest in housing issues. There was a presentation by Housing Forward held at the request of Waynesboro City Council on Jan. 11 that gave an in-depth look at the state of housing in our area.

Now there is a meeting on Wednesday from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in Meeting Room A of the Waynesboro Public Library on Wayne Avenue. Waynesboro’s Community Development Department is hosting the meeting.

I am encouraged by the city making more opportunities to discuss housing in Waynesboro. Please be sure to attend the meeting on April 17 if you want your voice heard. In addition. On Monday, April 22 at 7 p.m., the City Councill will be meeting to discuss the 2024 budget. Virginia Organizing hopes our neighbors will come out in force to attend this meeting to make public comments in favor of earmarking budget funds to be used to invest in housing issues.

We continue to have much work to do, but if we band together as a community, our voices will be louder!