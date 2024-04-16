Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Waynesboro hosting meeting on housing conditions, availability on Wednesday
Local, Politics

Waynesboro hosting meeting on housing conditions, availability on Wednesday

Connie Wright-Zink
Published date:
waynesboro
(© Gary L Hider – stock.adobe.com)

As a member of Virginia Organizing who has been working with the Waynesboro chapter to get the city to focus on and support ways to improve housing conditions and availability for several years, our efforts seemed to fall on several pairs of deaf ears. That is, until recently.

In the last few months, we have seen some encouraging progress in Waynesboro‘s move to take more of an interest in housing issues. There was a presentation by Housing Forward held at the request of Waynesboro City Council on Jan. 11 that gave an in-depth look at the state of housing in our area.

Now there is a meeting on Wednesday from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in Meeting Room A of the Waynesboro Public Library on Wayne Avenue. Waynesboro’s Community Development Department is hosting the meeting.

I am encouraged by the city making more opportunities to discuss housing in Waynesboro. Please be sure to attend the meeting on April 17 if you want your voice heard. In addition. On Monday, April 22 at 7 p.m., the City Councill will be meeting to discuss the 2024 budget. Virginia Organizing hopes our neighbors will come out in force to attend this meeting to make public comments in favor of earmarking budget funds to be used to invest in housing issues.

We continue to have much work to do, but if we band together as a community, our voices will be louder!

Connie Wright-Zink

Connie Wright-Zink

Top News

1 New artisan gift shop hopes to bring happiness to corner of Heather Heyer Way
2 Miyares joins Republican AG effort to tell Bank of America who it needs to do business with
3 Ryan Dunn ‘all in’ on NBA Draft: Analyzing the move for Dunn, and for Virginia
4 Did you see Caitlin Clark’s WNBA salary? Time to pay the women what they’re worth
5 Did ‘Sleepy Donald’ just confess in the Stormy Daniels hush-money case?

Latest News

Economy, Local

‘A new civic and community anchor’: Staunton breaks ground on new Juvenile & DR building

Rebecca Barnabi
uva basketball
Sports

Women’s Basketball: Virginia adds 6’7″ center Hawa Doumbouya from transfer portal

Chris Graham

Virginia coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton picked up a 6’7” center from Maryland, Hawa Doumbouya, from the transfer portal on Tuesday.

donald trump
Politics, US & World

Did ‘Sleepy Donald’ just confess in the Stormy Daniels hush-money case?

Chris Graham

Disgraced ex-president Donald Trump, we should call him “Sleepy Donald,” since he fell asleep in a New York court again on Tuesday, probably should have stretched out his grandpa nap a little longer.

deflated basketball
Sports

Did you see Caitlin Clark’s WNBA salary? Time to pay the women what they’re worth

Chris Graham
biosolids sign2
Climate, Local

What about that ‘biosolids land application’ sign in Augusta County?

Chris Graham
firearm
Public Safety, Virginia

Father, son arrested at Virginia school construction site after call related to firearm

Crystal Graham
Police badge
Local, Public Safety

Waynesboro PD seeks public’s help identifying suspect in Genicom Drive burglary

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status