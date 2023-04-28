Countries
Culture

Waynesboro church to host violinist Jaime Jorge for ‘healing’ concert Saturday

Crystal Graham
Published date:

Violinist Jaime Jorge presents “The Healing Music Concert” on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Waynesboro Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Waynesboro.

Jorge’s expressive mastery of the violin has delighted audiences around the globe. He has dedicated his talents to sharing the love of God through sacred and classical concerts and special appearances throughout the world.

From high school auditoriums to magnificent cathedrals, from simple church programs to Carnegie Hall, his music can inspire, uplift and bring peace.

For more than two decades, through 15 albums and more than 2,500 concerts in North and South America, Europe, Australia and Asia, his music has touched the lives of millions.

The concert is free. The church is located at 1700 Lyndhurst Road in Waynesboro. Doors open at 6:15 p.m.

For more information, call (540) 908-2122.

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

