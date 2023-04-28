Waynesboro church to host violinist Jaime Jorge for ‘healing’ concert Saturday

Violinist Jaime Jorge presents “The Healing Music Concert” on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Waynesboro Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Waynesboro.

Jorge’s expressive mastery of the violin has delighted audiences around the globe. He has dedicated his talents to sharing the love of God through sacred and classical concerts and special appearances throughout the world.

From high school auditoriums to magnificent cathedrals, from simple church programs to Carnegie Hall, his music can inspire, uplift and bring peace.

For more than two decades, through 15 albums and more than 2,500 concerts in North and South America, Europe, Australia and Asia, his music has touched the lives of millions.

The concert is free. The church is located at 1700 Lyndhurst Road in Waynesboro. Doors open at 6:15 p.m.

For more information, call (540) 908-2122.